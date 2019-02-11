‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Returns to Hulu for Season 3 in June

Hulu is taking viewers back to Gilead this June for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3.

During the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday, the streaming service announced that the popular novel-to-series adaptation will return Wednesday, June 5, straying away from its previous two April premiere dates. A total of three episodes will be available on June 5, with additional episodes releasing each following Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That June 5 premiere date just puts Season 3 out of contention for the 2019 Emmy Awards, with June 1 as the eligibility cut-off date, saving the series from having to go head-to-head with the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

“Maintaining the quality of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is impeccable, takes time,” Hulu senior vp originals Craig Erwich told reporters. “We wanted to give the show enough time to maintain the incredibly high standards of storytelling set in seasons one and two.”

The news comes just days after Hulu revealed a first look at the upcoming season during a 30-second teaser that dropped during the Super Bowl LIII, giving fans a glimpse at the changing world of Gilead.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the 13-episode season will pick up where Season 2 left off, showing Offred’s continued resistance against Gilead. After having chosen to give her newborn daughter to Emily to head for the safety of Canada, she chose to remain in Gilead.

“She is staying to fight to save all the children of Gilead,” series star Elizabeth Moss previously said of her character’s motivations. “It’s bigger than her now. It’s bigger than her and Holly and Hannah. It’s all about the sons and especially daughters of Gilead, and fighting for their lives. Seeing the Martha network and the commander has opened her eyes. She is no longer alone. She has an army, and she’s going to fight back.”

According to an official synopsis for the upcoming season, the tensions between the handmaid’s Gilead’s authority will continue to be a very present theme in Season 3.

“Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds,” the description reads. “Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.’”

Season 1 and Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale are available for streaming. Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, June 5.