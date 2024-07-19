'Halo' Learns Fate at Paramount+ After Season 2

Master Chief will not live to see another mission. Deadline reports that Paramount+ has canceled Halo after two seasons despite being based on the popular video game. News comes just a few months after the Season 2 finale, which aired in March. However, all hope is not lost, at least not yet. Amblin Television, Xbox, and 343 Industries are reportedly shopping the series award in an effort to find a new home.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work," a spokesperson for Paramount+ said in a statement. "We wish everyone the best going forward."

(Photo: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

"We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success, and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future," 343 Industries added. "We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

Also starring an ensemble cast that includes Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani, Halo follows a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of several alien races determined to eradicate the human race. The series premiered in March 2022 with generally positive reviews. Halo currently has an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 61% audience score.

Halo is the latest series to get the boot from Paramount+. The streamer also previously canceled Wolf Pack, Rabbit Hole, Fatal Attraction, and Joe Pickett. Military drama SEAL Team will be premiering its final season next month. It's hard to tell if Halo will find a new home elsewhere, but it certainly is possible, especially since video game adaptations seem to be all the rage these days. For now, it may be a disappointment that Halo is canceled but fans will just have to anxiously wait and see if the series will ever be coming back. You never know what could happen.