Max to Remove Classic Angelina Jolie Movie

Max is losing the streaming rights to a major Angelina Jolie throwback. When the A-lister was just starting out in Hollywood, the daughter of Jon Voight landed a role in the '90s teen techno-thriller Hackers. The 1995 movie has been streaming on Max in recent months but, per a Max press release, is now set to depart Max on Feb. 1 (meaning Jan. 31 is the last day to watch it).

The movie's official synopsis reads, "Tech-savvy teen hackers identify a scam orchestrated by a corporate computer pro." Jolie plays one of the titular hackers, Kate Libby a.k.a. "Acid Burn." Kate is one of the group's most-skilled hackers and spars with newcomer Dade Murphy a.k.a "Crash Override," played by Jonny Lee Miller. (Jolie and Miller would go on to get married in 1996, only to separate in 1997.)

(Photo: United Artists)

The duo links up with pals, including characters played by Matthew Lillard and Renoly Santiago, to take on an evil corporate schemer known as "The Plague" (Fisher Stevens). Other cast members include Lorraine Bracco, Jesse Bradford and Laurence Mason. There are also some noteworthy bit players, including Felicity Huffman, Wendell Pierce, Marc Anthony and Penn Jillette.

As of press time, it does not appear that Hackers has a new streaming service home for February 2024 and onward. However, you should still be able to purchase or rent the movie from retailers.

Other high-profile Max departures on Feb. 1 include (500) Days of Summer, Big Momma's House, Bull Durham, Footloose, Live Free or Die Hard, Platoon, Predator, The Terminator, Tommy Boy and Wayne's World. Both the 1968 and 1999 versions of The Thomas Crown Affair are leaving, as well.