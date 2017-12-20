‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 4 Trailer Released

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Grace and Frankie‘s fourth season.

In the preview, we see Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) tackle a variety of topics facing older women in modern society.

Grace tries out online dating while she battles bad knees. Frankie prepares for the delivery of her grandchild and tries to cope with Grace’s longtime manicurist (Lisa Kudrow) invading the duo’s friendship.

They also come together to pass out their vibrators to college students, and deal with some major water damage in their home.

Elsewhere, the couple’s exes, Robert Hanson (Martin Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Sam Waterson), head to therapy to work out some things in their relationship.

Earlier this year, creator/showrunner Marta Kauffman offered an idea of what the women will be dealing with this season, which comes to Netflix on Jan. 18.

“(Season four is) really about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?” Kauffman said. “These characters are in their 70s. Things start to happen in your mid-70s that you have to deal with. You know the car starts to break down.”

All three seasons of Grace and Frankie are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Melissa Moseley