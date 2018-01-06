‘Good Girls Revolt’ Season 2 Officially Cancelled by Amazon

Good Girls Revolt will officially not be resurrected, a year after Amazon surprisingly cancelled the Anna Camp-starring series.

The series’ fans and its stars hoped to see the show come back, especially since its topic is relevant to the #MeToo era. In November, Deadline reported that Sony Pictures Television was preparing a pitch to new potential homes for the show, with creator Dana Calvo involved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, Deadline reported that Sony never reached a deal, and the plan to revive the show is not going forward.

The series starred Camp, Genevieve Angelson and Erin Drake as a group of researchers at a magazine in 1969 who are tired of seeing their less talented male counterparts get promoted. It was based on Lynn Povich’s 2013 book The Good Girls Revolt and also starred Hunter Parrish, Chris Diamantopoulos and Joy Bryant.

Amazon posted the 10-episode first season in October 2016, and cancelled it less than two months later. Since it was cancelled over a year ago, the stars’ deals had all expired, but they were open to coming back.

Good Girls Revolt was cancelled by former Amazon TV chief Roy Price, who was fired because of sexual harassment allegations. Calvo told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2016 that Price wasn’t familiar with the show at all.

“What we hadn’t factored in is that [Amazon Studios head] Roy Price just doesn’t care for the show,” Calvo said at the time. “He’s representative of the Amazon culture in that he’s just impenetrable… All I know is that in the [season two] pitch, he asked us to refer to the characters by the actors’ names because he didn’t know the characters’ names.”

Angelson told The Washington Post in October 2017 that she “doubled over and sobbed” when she heard Good Girls Revolt was cancelled.

“It was just so shocking. It was so the opposite of everything the evidence had told us,” Angelson, who said she read Povich’s book and even knew some of the women involved in the real-life story, said. “I’ve been the lead on other TV shows before, and that visceral response in my day-to-day life hadn’t happened before.”

Photo credit: Facebook/ Good Girls Revolt