‘GLOW’ Gets Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

Zoya the Destroyer is not going down without a fight! GLOW is coming back for a third season, Netflix announced Monday.

Netflix shared the news on the show’s official Twitter page, including a clip from past episodes of the cast saying “Three” and a countdown scene.

“Did you think we’d GLOW to Vegas without you? Let’s do this,” the caption read.

The renewal comes after the show was nominated for 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Betty Gilpin. Alison Brie also earned a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Netflix has not released viewership numbers for GLOW, but the show has been an overwhelming success with fans and critics. It starts in 1985, and centers on a group of fictional misfits who star as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, inspired by the real life 1980s show GLOW. In the season two finale, the in-show show GLOW was cancelled, and the girls agreed to go to Las Vegas to star in a stage show.

Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress whose life hits rock bottom when she tries out for the show. Glbin stars as her friend, former soap opera actress Debbie Eagan, who is still angry with Ruth for sleeping with her husband. Comedian Marc Maron plays Sam Sylvia, a sleazy director hired to direct the show.

Other members of the cast are Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn and Chros Lowell.

GLOW was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mesch, and is executive produced by Orange is the New Black‘s Jenji Kohan.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mensch said the show is diverting significantly from the original GLOW show, which ran four years.

“We are charting a new path,” Mensch explained. “The more seasons we go on, the further we go from the original and that’s based on the fact that we created very different characters and now we follow our characters.”

Season two also focused on the sexual harassment the women faced at the time the show is set in Hollywood. The Harvey Weinstein scandal made the writers feel like it was a topic they needed to further explore.

“We had talked prior to the Harvey Weinstein news breaking about wanting to do something about sexual harassment, because we have the girls in an environment now where they were part of the network, the network was run by men and there was a new power dynamic we could introduce if we wanted to,” Flahive told THR. “We were definitely emboldened to go further with our story once the Weinstein news broke, but showing that side was always in the foundation for us, given the story that we were telling of actresses in 1985.”

The first two seasons of GLOW are now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix