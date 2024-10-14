Glen Powell Booed by Thousands During Georgia Bulldogs Game

Tens of thousands of people booed Glen Powell on Saturday, but he was probably pretty thrilled at the reaction. The actor visited the University of Georgia’s Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens to film scenes for his upcoming Hulu TV show Chad Powers. The football comedy will star Powell as a disgraced QB going under a fake name to continue his college football career. In the scenes filmed on Saturday, his team heads into enemy territory and gets a heated reception.

Those at the stadium revealed that a loudspeaker announcement told fans to boo as Powell’s fictional team took the field at the halftime portion of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs. Many seemed to oblige, pelting the Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters star with a chorus of boos as he ran onto the field.

“The crowd was told to boo very loud,” WSB-TV’s Alison Mastrangelo reported from the stadium. “Announcer said practice your boos for when Tennessee is here.”

The exact context of the scene is not known, but Powers is seen in a serious staredown with the assistant coach played by Perry Mattfeld after he arrives. It’s unclear if Powell plans to pop up at any more games this season to film more footage.

It’s also extremely important to note that Brisket, Powell’s adorable dog, was on hand behind the scenes for the shoot.

Powell has not spoken out about his experience filming at the Georgia game as of press time. Neither has Brisket.