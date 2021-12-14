Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix’s Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix’s Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix’s overall list. It’s also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service’s top 10 movies list, topping films such as and Body of Lies.

In Law Abiding Citizen, Butler plays Clyde Alexander Shelton, a man whose wife and child are killed in a home invasion. Years later, he carries out vigilante justice on the man who murdered his family, and then willingly surrenders to the police. While behind bars, Clyde begins a cat-and-mouse game with Prosecuting attorney Nick Rice (Foxx), who needs information that only Clyde can provide. Law Abiding Citizen is directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton) from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, Salt).

Notably, Law Abiding Citizen was the first film where Butler also served as a producer. Back when the film was released, he spoke with Film School Rejects about the experience and said it felt “great” to take on the new behind-the-scenes role. “I think you take an extra bit of pride in the film. A huge amount of pride in the film,” he said. “You feel a lot more pressure, more responsible for how it performs, but you also get double the pleasure because you’re in there as the actor so you’re hoping for a great performance, to be appreciated for that performance, but you’re also hoping for a great movie.

Butler continued, “It’s just, I feel like I’ve been involved at every level of this from the casting to even choosing the director to developing the script – from deciding to bring the script on and work with it and turn it into a movie. It’s been a – how would you say it? – it’s been a roller-coaster ride, and it’s been bumpy at times. It’s great to see it come out and do really well and be appreciated. For those interested in checking out any of Bulter’s other films, along with Law Abiding Citizen, Netflix also has Olympus Has Fallen, The Ugly Truth and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life available to stream.