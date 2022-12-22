'Gangs of London': Narges Rashidi Talks 'Amazing' Experience on AMC+ Series (Exclusive)

Gangs of London Season 2 is coming to an end as the final episode will air on AMC+ on Thursday, Dec. 29. And while the action series has had its share of twists and turns, fans were shocked to see what happened to Lale (Narges Rashidi) at the end of Episode 6. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Rashidi before Season 2 began streaming on AMC+, and she said she enjoyed her time on the show because of the actions scenes.

"Well, you would think she's gone through a lot, wait for a Season 2, she's going to go through a lot more," Rashidi exclusively told PopCulture. "But look, it's been the first time for me doing action, and I have been enjoying that part of it a lot because I wasn't aware that I had this gene, this little kid inside me that really likes that part of it. I've been enjoying every bit of it. I don't know what that says about me, but yes, it's been amazing."

(Photo: Christopher Raphael/AMC/Sky UK)

Lale was a close ally to Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) who is looking to take over London. In Episode 6, Lale is taken by Asif (Asif Raza) who was looking to get revenge on her for killing his son. Lale escapes from Asif and seemed to be saved by Sean. But Sean takes an injured Lale back to Asif to eventually kill her. It was a shocking scene since Sean and Lale also had a romantic relationship. But it also showed how much Sean really wants to be the king of London.

"Gangs of London is a beast," Rashidi said. "I mean, there's action. It's very complex. There's a lot of safety measures that people have to be very aware of. And I think for me personally, it's been the physicality of Lale this season has been definitely very challenging. I was hanging upside down for two days, and that in itself was challenging. And then a lot of fist fights with the boys, and to sell that as a lady, that was definitely the big challenge."

Gangs of London premiered on AMC+ in October 2020. The London-based show also airs on Sky Atlantic, and the network announced in November that Season 3 of the show is happening.