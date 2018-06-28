‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Says He’ll Cut His Hair Short When Show Ends

After playing Jon Snow in eight seasons of HBO‘s Game of Thrones, Kit Harington claims that he will say goodbye to the iconic character with a haircut.

The actors of popular HBO series Game of Thrones are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the characters that they have come to know and love over the course of eight seasons, and as production begins to wrap on the series, actor Kit Harington has revealed that he will be shedding himself of Jon Snow’s signature long locks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly. “Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Game of Thrones fans will remember that the series tried to get rid of Jon Snow once before during the 2015 episode “Mother’s Mercy,” during which Harington’s character was stabbed multiple times by the brothers of the Night Watch after being labeled a traitor. The death did not stick, though, as Red Priestess Melisandre resurrected him.

It is not yet known if Harington’s character will have as fortunate a fate at the end of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2019, though according to an algorithm created by Taylor Larkin, a scientist for a Boston-based outfit called DataRobot, Jon Snow is one of the least likely characters to die.

With the Night King and his army of wights closing in on Westeros and the fight for the Iron Throne continuing, it is likely that the several fan favorite characters will meet their demise, possibly even the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. Actress Emilia Clark recently revealed that her final scene was shocking even to her.

“It f–ed me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…” she said.

Currently, both Jon Snow and Daenerys seem the most likely characters to sit on the Iron Throne at the close of the season, though it is equally possible that one of them could die in their attempt to claim their namesake title.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to premiere in 2019.