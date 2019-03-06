‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Admits He ‘Blubbed’ His Eyes out Over Series Ending

Kit Harington got a little teary-eyed when filming wrapped on Game of Thrones Season 8.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the HBO star opened up about his struggle to keep his emotions in check after the final table read of the series, admitting that he shed a tear or two at the realization he’d be leaving Westeros after nearly 10 years as Jon Snow.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding,” Harington said. “And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah.”

Harrington added that he is “still pinching” himself and “still can’t quite grasp” that he portrayed the iconic character for a decade, calling the role and the series “extraordinary.”

The actor said that he attempted to fight off those emotions for as long as possible, and was the last to learn just how the series will end, as he was both too lazy to read the final script and also “didn’t want to know” how his character’s story would conclude.

“We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn’t read the episodes. Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and I just…I think I told everyone it was because I didn’t want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn’t read them,” he explained.

“Anyway, I got to the table and they used me as a litmus test,” he said. “[Creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss] were looking at me to see how the events unfolded, and they got some pretty good reactions.”

Although Harington remained tightlipped when it came to potential spoilers for Season 8, neither confirming or denying Colbert’s theories of a dramatic crossover with the Avengers and somebody dying before the season’s end, fans got their first true glimpse of the final season when HBO dropped the first full-length trailer on Tuesday.

“They’re coming. Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel,” Jon Snow says in the trailer as those in Winterfell prepare for battle again the Night King and his army of white walkers.

The Battle of Winterfell will see a number of characters joining forced in the North, including Jamie Lannister, all of the remaining Stark children, Daenerys Targaryen and her two remaining dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, and Ser Jorah Mormont, who has returned to the North to fight after having been banished years earlier.

Game of Thrones‘ six-episode final season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.