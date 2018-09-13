‘Game of Thrones’ Special Effects Team May Have Revealed a Death Spoiler

The Night King and his Army of the Dead are headed south, and the Game of Thrones special effects team may have just revealed one of their victims.

Season eight of Game of Thrones is being touted as one of the bloodiest seasons to date, and while spoilers for the season have been so quiet that they are nonexistent, the group bringing the special effects to the series may have just revealed one name in the high body count. During a post-ceremony interview following their win at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for their work in episode 706, “Beyond the Wall,” one team member’s lips got a little too loose.

“And we can’t tell you in what episode Tyrion dies,” Steve Kullback, one of the producers for the special effects team, said, according to Winter is Coming, though he attempted to recover by hastily adding “or doesn’t.”

Although Kullback’s “slip” could have been nothing more than a joke meant to throw fans off (judging by the reactions of the rest of his team, that is not the case), Tyion Lannister aligning himself with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, both of whom have a claim to the Iron Throne and both of whom have vowed to fight the Army of the Dead, puts him in a dangerous position that could potentially result in his death.

Tyrion actor himself, Peter Dinklage, recently opened up about his character’s current position when discussing the final scene of season seven, in which the Mother of Dragons and the King of the North turned their relationship sexual, something that may turn out to be deadly.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well,” Dinklage said. “He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

Tyrion is not the only Lannister whose fate was recently revealed to be in jeopardy. Early reports first making headlines last week claimed that Lannister son Jaime may be prepping for an early death after it was said that actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was only signed on for four of the season’s six total episodes.

It was later corrected that Coster-Waldau, who was last seen heading north towards the land where his brother currently is, was actually in a season contract for all six episodes. However, that in and of itself does not mean Jaime Lannister will survive the eighth and final season.

Fans anxious to see if the Lannisters survive will have to wait a little bit longer, as Game of Thrones season eight is not set to premiere until sometime in 2019.