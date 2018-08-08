The ‘Game of Thrones’ Memento Maisie Williams Says She’ll Keep

When HBO wrapped filming on Game of Thrones season 8, Maisie Williams walked off set with one prop.

She is No One, the girl with no name, and actress Maisie Williams had a hard time saying goodbye to her Game of Thrones counterpart Arya Stark, so much so that when filming for the popular HBO series’ final season wrapped in July, she took one memento with her to remember her time as a Stark. Along with “a lot of dirt” in her hair, she also requested that costume designer Katy Taylor send her Arya’s signature brown jacket in the mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can imagine it being something that I’m like, ‘Oh, I was on this show once upon a time and this was the jacket I wore,’” she said of her decision to keep the jacket during a Wednesday appearance on BBC Radio 1’s The Radio1 Breakfast Show. “And my grandkids being like, ‘Please stop.’”

The jacket in question was first introduced in season 7 when Arya returned to Westeros following years spent alone after father Ned Stark’s death. Sporting the jacket, fashioned in the same way as typical attire for Northerners, marked her character’s reclamation of her Stark identity after having been “No One,” an identity that Williams commemorated in a tattoo in July.

Williams, who said that she “bawled” when season 8 finished filming, claiming that leaving the series felt like “cutting an arm off,” officially said goodbye to Arya and GoT in July, penning a heartfelt tribute to her character and the world of Westeros on Instagram.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye Game of Thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “last woman standing,” “barely,” “im’ma sleep for the next four years,” and “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

While Arya has since left the Faceless Men in the House of Black and White and has rejoined her family in the North to fight the Night King and battle for the Iron Throne, there is still no telling where her character will end up when Game of Thrones closes its final chapter. With the promise of a bloody season with a high death count, including some fan-favorite characters, it is possible that Arya may meet a grisly end.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere during the first half of 2019, though a specific date has not yet been announced.