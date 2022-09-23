FX on Hulu Renews Popular Sitcom for Third Season

FX and Hulu are heading back to Oklahoma. FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. The season renewal for the series, which airs exclusively on FX on Hulu, was handed out ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Sept. 28.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the teen comedy series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers coming of age on a reservation in Oklahoma. Following the death of their friend Daniel a year prior, they strive to make move to California, a dream of Daniel's, and steal, rob and save in order fulfill the dream, all while tying up loose ends in their lives and community. The series is the first to feature an all-Native team of writers, directors, and series regulars, and has been critically acclaimed, receiving a 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming one of Hulu and FX's most-watched programs.

tell your cousins, your aunties, and your uncles. @rezdogsfx has been renewed for season 3. pic.twitter.com/KuTAvRzoTt — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) September 22, 2022

"Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans, and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi," Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX. "FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging, and funny shows on television."

Harjo added of the renewal, "I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi," sharing that Reservation Dogs "was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world." Harjo added that "the love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!"

Reservation Dogs stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, as well as Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth. Both Harho and Waititi serve as executive producers along with Garret Basch. Harjo also serves as showrunner and director on the show. Reservation Dogs Season 2 concludes on Sept. 28 on Hulu. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, but Variety reported it will likely premiere sometime in 2023. The series is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.