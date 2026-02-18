Jamie Lee Curtis Alarms Fans That ‘The Bear’ Is Ending

Jamie Lee Curtis is worrying fans about The Bear’s future.

The Oscar winner, who plays Donna Berzatto on the FX on Hulu dramedy, celebrated the wrap of Season 5, but it seemingly sounds like that will be it.

“FINISHED STRONG,” Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Abby Elliott. “Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear, @lilcutieforever @thebearfx.””

The Bear was renewed for Season 5 over the summer, but at the time, it was unknown if that would be it. “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide, and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” FX’s Chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast, and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

It’s not uncommon for an actor to share heartfelt messages after wrapping a season of a show, regardless if it’s coming back or not. In Curtis’ case, emotions were probably all over the place since it’s unknown if Season 6 will happen. The series continues to be a hit with viewers and during awards season, but at this point, anything can happen, depending on the story. And if anything, there will still be a little bit of time to prepare if Season 5 is it.

A premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be announced, but if it follows the pattern of the previous seasons, we could be looking at a late June premiere. A date should be announced soon, though. It’s hard to tell at this point where FX and Hulu are leaning for the show’s future, but fans shouldn’t be too worried over Curtis’ Instagram post. If and when The Bear is announced to be ending after Season 5, it can be assumed there will be some telltale signs, such as official confirmation. For now, people can watch the first four seasons now on Hulu.