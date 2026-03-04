‘The Bear’ Is Ending After Its Next Season

The Bear is closing its doors.

The Emmy-winning dramedy is officially ending with its upcoming fifth season, according to Deadline.

News comes not long after Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been recurring since Season 2 of the FX series as Donnna Berzatto, alarmed fans that The Bear is ending after Season 5. She celebrated wrapping filming on Instagram with a reflective caption, but nothing was confirmed at the time. FX renewed The Bear for Season 5 in July, not long after Season 4 dropped, which saw Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto quitting the restaurant and signing over his stake.

“The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide, and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” FX’s Chairman John Landgraf said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast, and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

Along with White, The Bear also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson. Since the show’s premiere in 2022 on FX on Hulu, it has received much critical acclaim for its writing, directing, performances, technical quality, and production values. The Bear has been nominated for 49 Emmys since 2023, winning 21 of them.

With The Bear ending, fans don’t have much time to prepare themselves for whatever could happen. Season 5 is set to premiere later this year, but a set premiere date has not yet been announced. The first four seasons all premiered in late June, so if Season 5 follows that same format, it can be expected that it will premiere sometime in late June as well. FX should announce the premiere date soon, especially now that it’s confirmed Season 5 will be the last one, so the network will likely go all out when it comes to promo.

Additional details on the fifth and final season of The Bear should be announced soon. The series is produced by FX Productions. Creator Christopher Storer serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube.