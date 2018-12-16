‘Fuller House’: Stephanie to Be a Gibbler After Jimmy Proposes Following the Birth of Their Daughter

Stephanie Tanner never saw this one coming!

Fuller House fans were in for a treat when Netflix released Season 4 on Dec. 14. Not only did we finally get to see Kimmy Gibler give birth to the daughter of Jimmy (Kimmy’s brother) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), but a sweet proposal that only added to the heart-warming moment was in the works, too!

Jimmy and Stephanie kept viewers guessing with their not-quite-defined relationship over the last few seasons. While the two were hesitant to put a label on their unusual relationship, they’ve only had eyes for each other along the way and were committed enough to have a child together through their surrogate, Kimmy.

In the Season 4 finale, just after Kimmy gives birth to their still-to-be-named little girl, Jimmy gets down on one knee while Steph swaddles their newborn. He pops the big question and, of course, she says yes.

It isn’t long before Kimmy points out at that Stephanie will soon be a Gibbler — and from the look on her face, it seems that’s an idea she hadn’t quite thought about when she accepted.

Stephanie and Kimmy’s friendship has grown leaps and bounds since Fuller House began. The two famously butted heads on the show’s flagship, Full House, constantly engaging in conversations filled with insults. Those jokes are still fully intact on Fuller House, but pack a more friendly, loving vibe as their friendship has evolved.

With these latest developments in the show, it will be interesting to see where the relationships head in the show’s fifth season — provided it gets one.

In October, rumors began to circulate that the hit Netflix comedy would be canceled after its fourth season. Both a spokesperson and series star Candace Cameron Bure shot down the rumors.

“I don’t know why or how that rumor got started,” Cameron Bure told E! News. “I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make it more of it than it is. I have no doubt that we’re going to be back for Season 5.”

“No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year,” a spokesperson told TVLine.

Following the show’s Season 3 premiere in December of 2017, a fourth season was announced just one month later, so hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long for news about a renewal or cancellation.