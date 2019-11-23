‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Trailer Arrives, and Fans Are Pointing out Lori Loughlin’s Absence Amid Legal Battle

The trailer for Fuller House Season 5 dropped on Friday, and Lori Loughlin‘s absence is palpable. Fans took to social media pointing out how strange it is to see Aunt Becky missing from the clips, especially knowing why. Loughlin is still awaiting trial for her alleged bribery scandal.

The first half of Fuller House Season 5 hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 6, and fans could not be more excited. The trailer is chock full of good stories, from Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch)’s new daughter to Kimmy (Andrewa Barber)’s recovery from pregnancy.

The new episodes also feature Candace Cameron Bure back as D.J. Tanner, Scott Weinger back as Steven Hale, Bob Saget back as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier back as Joey Gladstone and John Stamos back as Uncle Jesse. However, his on-screen wife, Lori Loughlin as Becky Katsopolis, is nowhere to be seen.

Most fans knew that Loughlin would not be back for Fuller House Season 5. The college admission bribery scandal was huge national news for months earlier this year, and Loughlin was one of the biggest stars embroiled in it. Still, seeing a Fuller House trailer without her took the shock to a new level for many.

“The million dollar question is how will be they explain Aunt Becky’s absence,” one fan tweeted.

“I wonder if Lori Loughlin is looking at the photos that the Fuller House cast is posting from the last week of filming and wondering who she’ll have to bribe to erase them all?” joked another.

Loughlin starred in the original series of Full House and was on the reboot from the beginning, up until this year. Many fans are still wondering how her absence in the new episodes will be explained without distracting from the rest of the story. Others still support the actress and want to see her back on screen.

That includes her co-star Barber, who said that Loughlin “should have been there” in the final episode of the series, during an interview with PEOPLE Now this week.

“She’s one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. I love her, I love her unconditionally,” Barber said. She’s just a sweetheart, and she’ll always be family to me.”

Many fans were outraged by Barber’s statement, though the actress did not defend Loughlin’s alleged crimes. Instead, she spoke about how much Loughlin’s absence weighed on the other cast members during filming.

Loughlin pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering back in April. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are still awaiting trial.



Fuller House Season 5 premieres on Friday, Dec. 6 on Netflix.