‘Fuller House’ Season 3, Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2pk8IoOhE2 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) November 13, 2017

Fuller House fans were a bit disappointed that the sitcom’s third season was only nine episodes, but there are new episodes on the way before the end of the year.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show, took to the show’s official Twitter account to reveal that the second part of season 3 will premiere on Dec. 22.

The show will make all all the new episodes available to stream at once, as is typical for Netflix releases.

Bure made the clip to answer some of the questions fans have asked about season 3 and its cliffhanger.

“We know we left things up in the air for the Fuller House season 3 finale, and some of you are probably staring at your screens saying, ‘Oh my-lanta!’ or ‘How rude!’” Bure said. “But we are gonna deal with this Tanner-style, head-on.”

She said they’ll answer burning questions, including DJ’s ongoing love triangle with Matt Harmon (John Brotherton) and Steve Hale (Scott Weinger).

“Are you happy now?” Bure cheerfully says at the end of the message. “Come on, bring it in for a hug.”

All episodes of Fuller House are currently streaming on Netflix.

