‘Fuller House’ Finally Reveals DJ Tanner’s Late Husband

After nearly four full seasons, Fuller House fans finally caught a glimpse of DJ Tanner’s late husband, Tommy Fuller.

It was revealed in the first season of the hit Netflix sitcom that DJ’s husband, a firefighter, died not long before the series began, but little has been revealed about him throughout the series’ run. In the Season 4 premiere, Tommy (Dan Thiel) was finally revealed in an old home movie.

In the episode, “Oh My Santa,” DJ’s son Max is struggling getting into the holiday spirit, despite his reputation for being a big lover of Christmas. Max refuses to reveal the reason behind his Scrooge affect until he drops a precious firefighting helmet ornament and immediately becomes upset. It’s then that DJ realizes her son is missing his father on Christmas.

To cheer him up, DJ pulls out a home video of Tommy’s last Christmas Eve with them, shortly before he dies. The episode also reveals his bittersweet last gifts to them, which had been hidden in the house up until now.

Tommy Fuller’s appearance wasn’t the only big ticket item Fuller House fans were in for this season. It also brought along with it an engagement for Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler, along with Kimmy finally giving birth to their child.

The season also saw plenty of Jesse, Joey, Danny and Becky — the latter two of which returned to fictional TV screens as host of Wake Up, San Francisco.

Hopefully this won’t be the end of the line for Fuller House viewers — recently, rumors have surfaced that the series will end with this most recent season. Despite all the reports, star Candace Cameron Bure insists the show will come back.

“I don’t know why or how that rumor got started,” Cameron Bure told E! News. “I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make it more of it than it is. I have no doubt that we’re going to be back for Season 5.”

The show’s renewal usually shortly follows the release of its most recent season, so hopefully it won’t be long before fans can rest easy.