‘Fuller House’ Dog Cosmo Dead Following Complications From Surgery

Perhaps the most beloved Fuller House cast member, Cosmo, has reportedly passed away. The Golden Retriever had surgery on Monday, and a spokesperson from the show said he did not recover. The dog’s passing was announced on Twitter.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the post read. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

The announcement was punctuated with a yellow heart emoji in deference to Cosmo’s fur. Immediately, fans responded with heartbreak at this terrible loss.

“Oh my gosh, Rest Easy Cosmo!!” one fan wrote with heart emojis. “Prayers to the family.”

“I’m so sorry for the loss of your special cast member and part of the Fuller family,” added another.

“Oh no, so sad. Run with the rat of the doggies that have gone before you Cosmo. You are free,” a third person tweeted.

Cast member Candace Cameron-Bure mourned Cosmo as well in a pair of tweets following the announcement.

“So much love. Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” she wrote. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

Cosmo was included in Fuller House from the very start, and he was just a puppy when he was introduced. He appeared in the show’s first sneak peek, attentively listening to Uncle Jesse (John Stamos). As the series went on, he found his way into fans’ hearts both through new stories and old connections.

It turned out that Cosmo is the great-grandson of Comet, the dog from the original Full House series. This in-universe connection had fans swooning even harder, meaning they are all the more attached to Cosmo now.

Fuller House Season 5 has already been filmed, so thankfully there will be no replacing or mourning him on the show itself. However, there could always be a title card or a dedication in remembrance of the series’ most adorable cast member.



Fuller House Season 5 Part 1 hit Netflix on Dec. 6. The final batch of episodes is due out in early 2020 on the streaming service.