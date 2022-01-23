‘Fuller House’ Star Lands ‘Role of a Lifetime’

Ashley Liao, who had a breakout part in Netflix’s Fuller House, recently finished filming her latest movie, Loveboat, Taipei. The movie also stars To All The Boys actor Ross Butler, who celebrated finishing the film earlier this month. When Liao was cast in the project last fall, she called it the “role of a lifetime.”

Loveboat, Taipei is based on Abigail Hing Wen’s bestselling novel, reports Deadline. Liao stars as Ever Wong, whose parents surprise her with a ticket to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Once she gets there, Ever learns she isn’t signed up for boring classes but instead for a free-for-all event students call “Loveboat.” The event lives up to its name when Ever falls head over heels for two different boys who are competing for her attention while she also tries to pursue her dreams to dance.

Butler was cast as one of the boys, Rick Woo. He is an infamous sports and scholastics protege. Nico Hiraga (Booksmart) plays Zavier Yeh, the heir of a tech empire, while Chelsea Zhang (Daybreak) plays Ever’s best friend, who joins her on the trip. Cindy Cheung also scored a role.

Loveboat, Taipei was directed by Arvin Chen (Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?). The book was published by HarperCollins’ HarperTeen imprint in January 2020. Wen’s sequel, Loveboat Reunion, will be published on Jan. 25. Just before filming wrapped, Lionsgate boarded the project to handle global sales, Variety reported. “Lionsgate is handling all global sales on the film though it’s too early to discuss specific territories,” the studio told Variety.

Butler, who played Trevor Pike in To All The Boys: P.S. I Stil Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever, celebrated the production wrapping on Jan. 13 on location in Taipei. “After being here for 6 weeks and living it, I’ve found its more a show of how similar we all are no matter what we look like or where we are from,” Butler wrote. “We all want one thing and that is to be understood. To find others who see us truly so we feel less alone.”

Liao is best known for playing Lola Wong, who was friends with Ramona Gibbler (Soni Nicole Bringas), on Fuller House. She has also starred in episodes of Fresh off the Boat, NCIS, Physical and the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe. “Forever, Ever. The role of a lifetime!! Loveboat, Taipei coming soon,” Liao tweeted after getting the Loveboat, Taipei part.