'Fresh Prince' Fans Get Emotional Seeing Uncle Phil in Reunion Trailer

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans weren't expecting to get so emotional when the trailer dropped for the series' reunion, but when the late James Avery appeared on screen as Uncle Phil, they just couldn't help it. Tragically, Avery — who played the Banks family patriarch Philip Banks — died in 2013, but his memory will be prominent in the reunion. On Friday, Will Smith shared the first trailer for the official cast reunion, set to air on HBO Max three decades after the series first premiered. Fans got a sneak peek at the special event, seeing Janet Hubert — the original Aunt Viv before Daphne Maxwell Reid replaced her — surprise the rest of the cast.

Fans are fawning over both moments, but reactions to Smith's sweet comments about Avery are flooding social media. In the clip, he tells Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Reid (Aunt Viv), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) about the iconic, heart-wrenching scene in which Will realizes his father has left him once again. He finds himself in tears and is wrapped in the arms of his uncle (Avery).

"James Avery was this 6'4" Shakespearean beast and I wanted him to think I was good. I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me," Smith says to his castmates. "The shot pans off and he whispers in my ear, 'Now that's acting.'" His fellow cast members are visibly emotional from memory — as are fans of the NBC sitcom after seeing the trailer. Continue reading to see some of the reactions to the sweet moment.