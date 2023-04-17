Forgotten Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to success in his acting career, but it is a surprising movie from his past that is currently dominating the Netflix charts. A decade after it first hit theaters, the 2013 action thriller movie The Last Stand has broken onto the Top 5 Movies chart in the U.S., drawing plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers.

Marking by South Korean film director Kim Jee-woon's American directorial debut, The Last Stand is an action thriller that stars Schwarzenegger Ray Owens, a narcotics officer in the LAPD who has settled into a peaceful life as sheriff of Sommerton Junction. The quiet town is rocked when a vicious crime lord escapes from FBI custody, with Ray and his deputies tasked with preventing the criminal from escaping to Mexico. Along with Schwarzenegger, the movie also stars Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville, Rodrigo Santoro, Jaimie Alexander, Luis Guzmán, Eduardo Noriega, Peter Stormare, Zach Gilford and Genesis Rodriguez. The Last Stand premiered at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 before enjoying a theatrical release four days later. It made its way to Netflix in the U.S. on Thursday, April 6 as part of this month's licensed content new to the streamer, with other licensed titles including A League of Their Own, The Birds, Friday Night Lights, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Zombieland.

The film has been teetering back and forth between the No. 1 and No. 2 spot for several days, according to FlixPatrol data. Currently, it ranks No. 2 in the U.S. behind The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. It comes ahead of Chupa, Matilda, and Murder Mystery 2, which round out the Top 5. The film's Netflix availability outside of the U.S. seems to be limited, but it did break into the Top 10 chart in Argentina on April 14, when it reached No. 9. It dropped to No. 10 on April 15 before dropping off the chart in that region altogether.

The Last Stand's Netflix success is a bit surprising considering that the movie was met with mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 53% audience score, making it certified rotten in that metric. It fared a bit better among critics, with a score of 61%. The critics consensus reads, "There's nothing particularly distinguished about it, but for Schwarzenegger fans The Last Stand provides perfectly undemanding entertainment."

Fans wanting to see more of Schwarzenegger have some options on Netflix. The streaming platform also has 1984's Conan the Destroyer as well 1988's Twins available for streaming. To see what else is heading to Netflix this month, click here.