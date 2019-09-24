‘Fleabag’ Still Ending Despite Snagging Multiple Emmy Wins, and Fans Are Not Pleased

Even though Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s Fleabag shocked Hollywood with four wins at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, the creator/star/writer still has no plans to make a third season. The show snapped Veep‘s hold on the Emmys’ comedy categories and Waller-Bridge made sure Julia Louis-Dreyfus will have to wait for another award. Despite all these achievements, the Amazon Prime series is not coming back for more, and fans are not happy.

There isn’t going to be a season 3 of fleabag, so I’m in the very sane and normal feeling state of mourning a show I started less than 24 hours ago. — Dagny the Hagny (@dagnificent) September 24, 2019

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” Waller-Bridge told reporters inquiring about a third season as she gripped her three Emmys. “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

On Sunday night, the series beat Veep‘s final season by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series Award. Waller-Bridge also kept Louis-Dreyfus from winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for a seventh year in a row. She also won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, while Harry Bradbeer won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Wish we had Season 3 https://t.co/f8quul3ahz — Virginia Robertivna (@VArobertivna) September 24, 2019

Fleabag is flawless. It’s so nice to know that it is getting the proper recognition. And to hear Phoebe Waller-Bridge killed it winning ALL THE EMMYS.

‘Phoebe I’m waiting for season 3’ 💘 — فروا رضوی (@RizviFarva) September 24, 2019

The show also won awards for Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing during the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month.

Waller-Bridge has repeatedly said Season 2 will be the last season of Fleabag, a stance she has maintained even after the show gained sudden attention after it was released on Amazon Prime earlier this year. Sian Clifford, who played the sister of Waller-Bridge’s character, echoed Waller-Bridge’s comments in an interview with BBC Breakfast in April.

“I’ve described it online as this beautiful perfect ending, and I think it is but I think what it’s closer to is poetry,” Clifford, who earned an Emmy nomination, explained. “I think people will accept this is the end when they see it, because I think it is complete. I think the story is complete.”

This did not stop Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke from telling reporters at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in July she would love to see more episodes.

It hurts that there will be no season 3 of Fleabag 😩 pic.twitter.com/aTnHkaffer — 🐉 (@querenciaxo) September 20, 2019

Give us season 3, @fleabag — John Casper Jr. (@johncasperjr) September 23, 2019

“I’m basically her stalker,” Salke joked. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

The only good news for those looking to get into the show after its Emmy victories is that it is easy to binge watch. Both the first and second seasons run six episodes each. All episodes are available on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Fleabag is based on Waller-Bridge’s 2013 one-woman show and stars the actress as the titular character, a woman who just can’t seem to get anything right in life. The show is notable in that Waller-Bridge’s character frequently beaks the fourth wall, talking directly to the audience. The first season was released in 2016, but Season 2 did not arrive until this year.

Outside of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge is known as the creator of BBC America’s Killing Eve, which earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series last year. Her other credits include Broadchurch, Goodbye Christopher Robin, The Iron Lady and Solo: A Star Wars Story. She is also a co-writer on the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images