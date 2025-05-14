Extremely Divisive Ben Affleck Movie Added to Tubi

Tubi viewers can now watch the 2017 adventures of DC’s Big Seven, if they so choose.

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill star as Batman and Superman in Zack Snyder’s big-screen adaptation of Justice League.

The rest of the film’s cast includes Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Jeremy Irons (butler Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner James Gordon), and Ciaran Hinds as villain Steppenwolf.

The film was a major box office bomb and received mixed reviews, with praise towards the cast and direction from Zack Snyder, but criticism towards the plot and pacing.

Notably, Zack Snyder had to step down from production midway through the film after the death of his daughter. Afterwards, DC hired Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish the movie and film extensive reshoots that several of the film’s actors—including Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa—spoke out against, saying Whedon’s work and his conduct while on set were “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” according to a statement from Fisher.

Because of this, a massive fan campaign started online for Warner Bros. to ‘release the Snyder cut,’ a version of the film without the meddlings of Whedon. Three years later, Warner allowed Snyder to film even more reshoots for his own version of the superhero flick, and it was released in 2021 as the four-hour-long Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

If you’re curious to see the difference between the two, Justice League is now on Tubi, whereas Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on HBO Max.