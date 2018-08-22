Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2018

Prepare your favorite comfy spot for TV and movie binging, because Netflix is about to remove a large list of titles from its streaming platform in September.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and films will be making their way off screens across the country throughout the month of September, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of your favorite titles below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to those seasons or flicks, you can find comfort int he fact that Netflix is also rolling out tons of new and exciting titles throughout the month, including several original projects.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in September.

LEAVING 9/1:

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

LEAVING 9/2 – 9/14:

Leaving 9/2/18:

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving 9/11/18:

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

Leaving 9/14/18:

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

LEAVING 9/15 – 9/28:

Leaving 9/15/18:

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18:

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving 9/24/18:

Iris

Leaving 9/28/18:

The Imitation Game

BEST MOVIES ON NETFLIX TO BINGE:

If the above list contains far too many familiar titles, drown your woes in a binge-watching session full of the finest films Netflix has to offer.

The Big Sick (2017): Based on the true story of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s romance, the emotion-infused comedy shows stand-up comic Kumail (Nanjiani) fall for grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan). Plagued by the traditional roles his Muslim parents set upon him, Kumail is struggling with finding balance in life when Emily is suddenly beset with a mystery illness. Forced to navigate the medical crisis with Emily’s parents (Holly Hunter, Ray Romano) who he’s never met, the emotional tug-of-war is documented in this Michael Showalter and Judd Apatow film.

‘MOANA’ (2016):

Before scrolling past as soon as you realize it’s an animated (some would argue children’s) movie, remember that it stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the demi-god Maui. Throughout the film, he and Auli’i Cravalho’s Moana argue about whether or not Moana is a princess. “If you were a dress and you have an animal sidekick, you’re a princess,” Maui says.

By the end of the film, the audience has their answer — both character are right. By no means does Moana prescribe to Disney’s typical princess definition, but she is, after all, the daughter and heir of a tribal chief. Refreshingly free of a male love interest, Moana realizes at the end of the film that her future lies in her own hands.

The strong female lead combined with music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda is everything a modern fairy tale should be.

‘THE CONJURING’ (2013):

If you’re one of those people who celebrates Halloween with the first hint of crisp autumn air, this horror flick will get you in the mood. Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off.

Expect big scares without the typical standard Hollywood jump scare tropes. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 label.

‘CAROL’ (2015):

Set in 1950s New York, Therese (Rooney Mara) meets Carol (Cate Blanchett) while working at a department store. Immediately intrigued by each other, their bond deepens until they become romantically involved. While Carol finds the courage to leave her husband of convenience (Kyle Chandler), he realizes that Carol’s relationships with her best friend (Sarah Paulson) and Therese are more than simple friendships.

‘THE GODFATHER’ TRILOGY (1972, 1974, 1990):

Oldies but goodies. All three Godfather films are available to stream on Netflix, which means if you’ve been putting off watching the classic mobster movies, now is your chance. Throughout its three editions, The Godfather answers the question of “How far am I willing to go to protect my family?” while telling the story of the Corleones. Revolving around family and power, Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy answers the question: In the end, you’ll wind up losing one in pursuit of the other.