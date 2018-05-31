Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in June

Just as several new projects are being dropped onto Netflix‘s enormous cache of movies and TV shows in June, many are being pulled from the streaming service as well.

A number of classic films will be making their way off TVs and screens across the country, as well as fan-favorite TV shows.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to those seasons or flicks (especially if you were too busy bingeing other shows to have time to watch), Netflix will also roll out several new exciting titles throughout the month, including several original projects.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June.

LEAVING 6/1:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

LEAVING 6/2-6/15:

Leaving 6/2/18:

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18:

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/9/18:

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18:

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18:

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

LEAVING 6/16-6/30:

Leaving 6/16/18:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving 6/18/18:

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18:

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18:

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18:

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18:

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18:

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18:

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18:

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18:

On Golden Pond

NETFLIX FAVORITES TO BINGE BEFORE NEW SEASONS DROP IN 2018:

Still upset these Netflix favorites are leaving the platform? Drown your woes in new binge-watching sessions of original series that are set to drop later this year. The steaming company is positioned to produce and release 700 films and TV series in 2018, including several recurring series that have fans excited about Netflix’s new direction.

If you’re looking for a new series to try, give one of these top-rated Netflix originals a shot and catch up before new episodes are released later this year.

‘Glow’:

Set in Los Angeles in 1985, Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is a struggling actress who auditions along with dozens of other women in a fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). While she sits at odds with GLOW’s director Sam Sylvia (Mark Maron) thanks to her bold personality and tendency to overreact, tensions flare when Ruth’s former best friend, retired soap opera actress Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), arrives at the ring. Their confrontation promises to either make or break their show.

While the comedic story and specific plot of the series are fictional, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a real organization in the 1980s.

The first season of GLOW debuted on Netflix in June 2017 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, earning the show and cast nominations for the SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will air in summer 2018.

‘HOUSE OF CARDS’:

Set in Washington, D.C., House of Cards is the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip. After being passed over for the role of Secretary of State, he initiates an elaborate plan to seize power, aided by his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

As the first major Netflix original series, the political drama has led the charge for produced content by the streaming service. In 2017 alone, it was nominated for four Emmys, making it one of the most successful projects for the company.

The future of House of Cards became a hot topic in October when numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Spacey cast a shadow over the series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season six, it teased a new direction with his wife, Claire Underwood, leading the story in its sixth and final season in 2018.

‘THE RANCH’:

The Ranch takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado, where it details the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers (Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson), their rancher father (Sam Elliott, and his separated wife and local bar owner (Debra Winger).

The comedy premiered in April 2016 with a two-part season format, each consisting of 10 episodes. The Netflix original’s second season was released in June and December 2017, and the company announced that 20 new episodes would hit the platform in 2018.

In December 2017, a week before the release of the second half of the second season, it was announced Masterson had been written out of the show following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him, and he will appear in only the first 10 episodes of the third season which had already wrapped filming.

‘OZARK’:

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.

The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.

If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.

‘LUKE CAGE’:

Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.

The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shares continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.

All episodes of the first season premiered on September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season, set to be released on June 22, 2018.