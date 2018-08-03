Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2018

Get ready for a binge-watching session, because Netflix is pulling a plethora of titles from its streaming platform.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and classic films will be making their way off TVs and screens across the country throughout the month of August, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of your favorite titles below.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to those seasons or flicks, never fear. Netflix is also rolling out new and exciting titles throughout August, including several original projects.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in August.

LEAVING 8/1:

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

LEAVING 8/2 – 8/12:

Leaving 8/2/18:

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving 8/5/18:

13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18:

Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18:

St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18:

For a Good Time, Call…

LEAVING 8/13 – 8/25:

Leaving 8/13/18:

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving 8/16/18:

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving 8/23/18:

Sausage Party

Leaving 8/25/18:

The Road

NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Still upset some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of original Netflix series that have dropped in recent months. The company is positioned to produce and release 700 films and TV series in 2018, including several recurring series that have fans excited about Netflix’s new direction.

Give one of these top-rated Netflix originals a shot and catch up before new episodes are released later this year.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Orange Is the New Black, a dramedy that focuses on the varying lives of inmates at a female prison, started out as loosely based on a true story. Since then, OITNB has wandered from its roots and ventured into high-tension storylines toward the end of season 4 and throughout season 5 after a prison occupancy for better inmate rights turned into a riot. Viewers were left with a season-ending cliffhanger that included Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun illegally brought in by one of the guards (Michael Torpey).

Season 5 also ended in a cliffhanger after the entire season covered just three days. Gloria, Taste, Frieda, Piper, Alex, Nicky, Black Cindy, Suzanne, Red and Flores’ fates were all uncertain as the SWAT team blew through the door to their bunker. Fans should expect a drama-gripped season 6.

Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Season 6 is available July 27.

‘OZARK’:

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.

The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.

If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.

Season 1 is streaming now. All episodes of season 2 will drop Aug. 31.

‘QUEER EYE’:

Never has reality TV been so fabulous. The revamped Queer Eye features five gay men, each an expert in his own aspect of life (food, culture fashion, design, grooming). The five men team up to better the lives of someone whose friend or family member has nominated them to be on the show.

If you’re into heartwarming moments and personal triumph (as well as an extreme makeover), Queer Eye is for you.

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now.

‘HOUSE OF CARDS’:

Set in Washington, D.C., House of Cards is the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip. After being passed over for the role of Secretary of State, he initiates an elaborate plan to seize power, aided by his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

As the first major Netflix original series, the political drama has led the charge for produced content by the streaming service. In 2017 alone, it was nominated for four Emmys, making it one of the most successful projects for the company.

The future of House of Cards became a hot topic in October when numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey cast a shadow over the series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season six, it teased a new direction with Claire Underwood leading the story in its sixth and final season in 2018.

Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Season 6 is coming soon.

‘WLID WILD COUNTRY’:

The six-part Netfix docuseries tracks the true story of the Rajneesh movement and their migration to the United States during the early ’80s. The group bought a large plot of land in rural Oregon, built a city and even tried to infiltrate the Oregonian government — which included assassination attempts and poisoning residents.

The unsettling tale is set apart from others in its genre by the fact that it hears stories from both perspectives: those involved in the Rajneesh movement as well as those who lived in the nearby town of Antelope, population 60, who were fearful of the more than 7,000 people moving into their town.

All episodes are streaming now.