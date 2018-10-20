Everything Leaving Hulu in November 2018

Hulu subscribers will suffer a number of losses in November.

As the streaming service stocks the shelves of its streaming library in preparation of colder months full of binge-watching, it is sadly saying goodbye to a number of other titles, meaning that subscribers should finish up any binge watches before their favorites leave. Among the titles getting the ax at the end of the month are American Psycho and its sequel, American Psycho 2, What Dreams May Come, The Terminator, and a number of others.

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on Nov. 31. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions coming to Hulu in October.

A Good Woman

A Murder of Crows

Always Watching

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Anaconda

Anarchy Parlor

Be Cool

Burnt Offerings

Cake

City Island

Cool It

Darkness

Doctor Dolittle 2

Driftwood

Emma

Escape From New York

Extortion

Fall Time

Get Shorty

Ghost In the Shell

Going Overboard

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

I Am David

Joyride

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Roger Dodger

Senorita Justice

Small Town Saturday Night

Species

Species II

Species III

Stanley & Iris

Stealth Fighter

The Terminator

They Came Together

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Without

What to Watch on Hulu in November?

Castle Rock

For Halloween-lovers still in the festive spirit in the days and weeks following Oct. 31, Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired multi-verse series Castle Rock will keep the screams coming well into October.



The series is set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Main, which has featured in multiple of King’s novels, and incorporates King’s literary universe, including The Dead Zone, Cujo, and Needful Things.



Already renewed for a second season, its freshmen run followed death-row attorney Henry Deaver, who travels back to Castle Rock after receiving an anonymous phone call and begins to help sinister, mostly mute man being kept in a cage underneath Shawshank Prison.

Into the Dark

The second installment of Hulu’s monthly horror anthology Into the Dark will be added on Friday, Nov. 2.



Each episode of the series is inspired by a holiday during that month, with its debut episode in October, “The Body,” set in “the selfie culture of Los Angeles on Halloween night. The episode followed “a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style.”



Episode two, titled “Flesh and Blood,” will tackle a Thanksgiving-themed horror story. The episode will follow Kimberly, who, a year after her mother’s death, “begins to suspect that she is in danger in the home, but she can’t leave and doesn’t know whom she can trust.”

Happy Christmas

For Hulu subscribers ready to hear sleigh bells ringing, the streaming service is getting into the Christmas spirit at the start of the month.



On Nov. 1, the 2014 film Happy Christmas, starring Anna Kendrick, will be added to Hulu’s streaming library. The festive comedy follows Jenny (Kendrick), an immature 20-something who moves in with her brother’s family in Chicago following a break up. Her sudden presence throws their lives out of whack.

A Christmas Kiss II

The 2011 film A Christmas Kiss II will make its way to the streaming service on Monday, Nov. 15.



After an unexpected kiss under the mistletoe between a wealthy playboy and a woman who works for his sister, sparks fly, though the woman attempts to ward off his charms by faking a romance with her neighbor.