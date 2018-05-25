Here’s Everything Leaving Hulu in June

Hulu is pulling several TV shows and movies from its cache of titles in order to make room for new additions in June.
While the month of June is bringing with it dozens of new TV shows and movies for Hulu subscribers to enjoy, the streaming service is also clearing its shelves of several other titles.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Among the titles departing is baseball classic A League of Their Own, 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan, 2007 crime drama Zodiac, and several other fan-favorites. Hulu subscribers will have until June 31 to get a final watch in before the exodus of more than 50 titles.
Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on June 31.
30 Beats
5 Days of War
A League of Their Own
A Simple Plan
Accepted
Agent
Alter
As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM
Bad News Bears
Basic Instincts
Billy the Kid
Cool Runnings
Death Becomes Her
Desperately Seeking Susan
Eye for an Eye
Fever
Home of the Brave
Horsemen
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Internal Affairs
Jane Eyre
K2
Knock Knock
Ladybugs
Legionario
Life Stinks
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Mystery Team
Private Violence
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Roxanne
Shanghai Surprise
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spanglish
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Stories We Tell
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Killing Fields
Thunder Soul
Trading Mom
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled
Zodiac
Zombie Decadence 2
What to Watch in June
Although the loss of more than 50 titles can be hard to bear, and can put a wrinkle in any binge watching plans, the month of June is also offering Hulu subscribers more than enough new additions to make up for it.
One of the most anticipated titles to make its return in June is the third season of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. The acclaimed animated series, which airs on Cartoon Network, follows duo Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty as they embark on various, and sometimes questionable, adventures. Rick and Morty will be available to subscribers on June 23.
Another popular addition coming in June is Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films: The Fellowship of the Ring , The Two Towers , and The Return of the King . The trilogy, based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s novel, will offer nearly a full nine hours of entertainment to keep subscribers busy.
The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, returned to take fans back to the dystopian world of Gilead in April. Facing a new series of threats and a rallying together of the handmiad’s, Hulu subscribers can catch all of the action and drama of the seriesevery week, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday on the streaming platform.