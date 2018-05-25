Here’s Everything Leaving Hulu in June

Hulu is pulling several TV shows and movies from its cache of titles in order to make room for new additions in June.

While the month of June is bringing with it dozens of new TV shows and movies for Hulu subscribers to enjoy, the streaming service is also clearing its shelves of several other titles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the titles departing is baseball classic A League of Their Own, 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan, 2007 crime drama Zodiac, and several other fan-favorites. Hulu subscribers will have until June 31 to get a final watch in before the exodus of more than 50 titles.

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on June 31.

​

30 Beats

5 Days of War

A League of Their Own

A Simple Plan

Accepted

Agent

Alter

As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM

Bad News Bears

Basic Instincts

Billy the Kid

Cool Runnings



​

Death Becomes Her

Desperately Seeking Susan

Eye for an Eye

Fever

Home of the Brave

Horsemen

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Internal Affairs

Jane Eyre

K2

Knock Knock

Ladybugs

​

Legionario

Life Stinks

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Mystery Team

Private Violence

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Roxanne

Shanghai Surprise

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

​

Spanglish

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Stories We Tell

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Killing Fields

Thunder Soul

Trading Mom

Up In Smoke

Uptown Girls

Wishmaster

​

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled

Zodiac

Zombie Decadence 2

What to Watch in June

Although the loss of more than 50 titles can be hard to bear, and can put a wrinkle in any binge watching plans, the month of June is also offering Hulu subscribers more than enough new additions to make up for it.



One of the most anticipated titles to make its return in June is the third season of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. The acclaimed animated series, which airs on Cartoon Network, follows duo Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty as they embark on various, and sometimes questionable, adventures. Rick and Morty will be available to subscribers on June 23.

​

Another popular addition coming in June is Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films: The Fellowship of the Ring , The Two Towers , and The Return of the King . The trilogy, based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s novel, will offer nearly a full nine hours of entertainment to keep subscribers busy.

​

The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, returned to take fans back to the dystopian world of Gilead in April. Facing a new series of threats and a rallying together of the handmiad’s, Hulu subscribers can catch all of the action and drama of the seriesevery week, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday on the streaming platform.