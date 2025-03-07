Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2025

Prime Video’s list of arrivals for March 2025 is finally here! The streamer on Wednesday dropped the complete list of new Amazon original movies, TV shows, movies, and specials dropping this month.

Prime’s monthly roster of content was released a bit later than usual, meaning several titles included on the list are already available for streaming. Beloved films like Blue Velvet, Pitch Perfect 2, 1989’s Road House, and Super 8 hit the streamer on March 1, with other titles, including Paramount Pictures’ Smile 2 and 2016’s The Magnificent Seven, arriving in recent days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given that it’s still only the first week of the new month, Prime still has plenty of more titles to cross off its March 2025 content list. In the coming weeks, the streamer is set to add everything from the Oscar-winning film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, to 2024’s Twisters, as well as Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, and Transformers One. On the Prime Video originals front, both The Wheel of Time Season 3 and Bosch: Legacy Season 3 will debut this month.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in March.

March 1

90210 S1-5

12 Angry Men (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Admission

All Saints

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blame it on Rio

Blue Velvet

Bowfinger

Cold Pursuit

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Doom (2005)

Easy Money

Flawless

Fluke

For a Few Dollars More

Getting Even With Dad

Hang ‘Em High

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hoosiers

It’s Complicated

Koyaanisqatsi

Life (2017)

Lilies of the Field

Lone Wolf McQuade

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Michael Clayton

Midnight Run

Moonlight and Valentino

Mystic Pizza

Non-Stop

Once Upon A Crime

Penguins Of Madagascar

Pitch Perfect 2

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Rumble Fish

Snatch

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Super 8

Tammy

The Accountant

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Best Man

The Front Runner

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Hurricane

The Mule

The Night Of The Hunter

The Rundown

Thief

Touch of Evil

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach

March 4

Smile 2

March 6

Picture This

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

For the Win: NWSL

March 7

Poor Things

NWSL on Prime Video

March 13

The Wheel of Time S3

March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

March 18

Twisters

March 20

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity

Last One Laughing UK

March 22

Spotlight

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Fundora vs. Booker

March 23

Sausage Party

March 25

Transformers One

March 27

HOLLAND

Bosch: Legacy S3

March 31

The Divorce Insurance