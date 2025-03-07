Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2025

Prime Video’s list of arrivals for March 2025 is finally here! The streamer on Wednesday dropped the complete list of new Amazon original movies, TV shows, movies, and specials dropping this month.
Prime’s monthly roster of content was released a bit later than usual, meaning several titles included on the list are already available for streaming. Beloved films like Blue Velvet, Pitch Perfect 2, 1989’s Road House, and Super 8 hit the streamer on March 1, with other titles, including Paramount Pictures’ Smile 2 and 2016’s The Magnificent Seven, arriving in recent days.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Given that it’s still only the first week of the new month, Prime still has plenty of more titles to cross off its March 2025 content list. In the coming weeks, the streamer is set to add everything from the Oscar-winning film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, to 2024’s Twisters, as well as Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, and Transformers One. On the Prime Video originals front, both The Wheel of Time Season 3 and Bosch: Legacy Season 3 will debut this month.
Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in March.
March 1
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach
March 4
Smile 2
March 6
Picture This
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
For the Win: NWSL
March 7
Poor Things
NWSL on Prime Video
March 13
The Wheel of Time S3
March 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
March 18
Twisters
March 20
Tyler Perry’s Duplicity
Last One Laughing UK
March 22
Spotlight
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Fundora vs. Booker
March 23
Sausage Party
March 25
Transformers One
March 27
HOLLAND
Bosch: Legacy S3
March 31
The Divorce Insurance