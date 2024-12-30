Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2025

As another year closes on the calendar, the Prime Video streaming library is about to get a little bigger. After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Amazon’s streaming service has released its full list of TV shows and movies set to debut in January 2025.

January at Prime Video will bring subscribers plenty of new streaming options, including Prime Video originals like The Calendar Killer, based on Sebastian Fitzek’s thriller novel Walk Me Home, and the wrestling drama Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome. Meanwhile, the supernatural thriller The Rig will return for its second season. The new year will also add dozens of new-to-Prime Video movies to streaming, including A Quiet Place: Day One, The Fall Guy, Bridesmaids, Horrible Bosses, and The Social Network, as well as the Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon-starring wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in January.

Jan. 1

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6

Wild Cards S1

A Quiet Place: Day One

American Sniper

Autumn In New York

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Basic

Beauty Shop

Benny & Joon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boogie Nights

Bridesmaids (Unrated)

Captain Phillips

Coffy

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

Do the Right Thing

Dope

Edge of Tomorrow

Fled

Foxy Brown

Hoodlum

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hotel Rwanda

Imitation of Life

In The Heat Of The Night

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Liar Liar

Life as We Know It

Little Nicky

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne

Mississippi Burning

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men

Nicholas Nickleby

Return to Me

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

Scent of a Woman

Some Like It Hot

Something Wild

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Plane

Stomp The Yard

Supernova

Tag

Ted (Unrated)

The Blues Brothers

The Brothers

The Company You Keep

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

The Equalizer

The Great Outdoors

The Grey

The Ides Of March

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai

The LEGO Movie

The Sixth

The Social Network

The Way Back

The Woman in Red

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven

Valmont

Wedding Daze

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Wicker Park

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yentl

Jan. 2

The Rig S2

The Fall Guy

Jan. 10

Focus

Jan. 15

Monk S1-8

Jan. 16

The Calendar Killer

Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World

Jan. 17

Molly Mae: Behind It All

The Liberation

Undercover Party Crasher

Jan. 21

Blink Twice

Jan. 23

Harlem S3

Jan. 26

Rampage (2018)

Jan. 27

Tribunal Justice S2

Jan. 30

You’re Cordially Invited

Jan. 31

Breach

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Scarface