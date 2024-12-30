Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2025

As another year closes on the calendar, the Prime Video streaming library is about to get a little bigger. After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Amazon’s streaming service has released its full list of TV shows and movies set to debut in January 2025.
January at Prime Video will bring subscribers plenty of new streaming options, including Prime Video originals like The Calendar Killer, based on Sebastian Fitzek’s thriller novel Walk Me Home, and the wrestling drama Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome. Meanwhile, the supernatural thriller The Rig will return for its second season. The new year will also add dozens of new-to-Prime Video movies to streaming, including A Quiet Place: Day One, The Fall Guy, Bridesmaids, Horrible Bosses, and The Social Network, as well as the Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon-starring wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in January.
Jan. 1
How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6
Wild Cards S1
A Quiet Place: Day One
American Sniper
Autumn In New York
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Basic
Beauty Shop
Benny & Joon
Bohemian Rhapsody
Boogie Nights
Bridesmaids (Unrated)
Captain Phillips
Coffy
Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice
Do the Right Thing
Dope
Edge of Tomorrow
Fled
Foxy Brown
Hoodlum
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hotel Rwanda
Imitation of Life
In The Heat Of The Night
Jumping the Broom
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Liar Liar
Life as We Know It
Little Nicky
MacGruber (2010)
Major Payne
Mississippi Burning
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mystery Men
Nicholas Nickleby
Return to Me
Rollerball (2002)
Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition
Scent of a Woman
Some Like It Hot
Something Wild
Something’s Gotta Give
Soul Plane
Stomp The Yard
Supernova
Tag
Ted (Unrated)
The Blues Brothers
The Brothers
The Company You Keep
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
The Equalizer
The Great Outdoors
The Grey
The Ides Of March
The Land Before Time
The Last Samurai
The LEGO Movie
The Sixth
The Social Network
The Way Back
The Woman in Red
Touch (2024)
Unforgiven
Valmont
Wedding Daze
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Wicker Park
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yentl
Jan. 2
The Rig S2
The Fall Guy
Jan. 10
Focus
Jan. 15
Monk S1-8
Jan. 16
The Calendar Killer
Unstoppable (2025)
Jurassic World
Jan. 17
Molly Mae: Behind It All
The Liberation
Undercover Party Crasher
Jan. 21
Blink Twice
Jan. 23
Harlem S3
Jan. 26
Rampage (2018)
Jan. 27
Tribunal Justice S2
Jan. 30
You’re Cordially Invited
Jan. 31
Breach
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Knocked Up (Unrated)
Scarface