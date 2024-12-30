Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2025

The Paramount+ mountain of content is growing in the new year. As the streamer makes a few final additions for 2024, it has released the full list of TV series, movies, and originals headed to the platform in January 2025, with dozens of new titles set to arrive.

The Paramount+ streaming library will expand by dozens of new movies on Jan. 1, including Basic Instinct, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Face/Off, Indecent Proposal, Labyrinth, 1991’s The Addams Family, The Longest Yard, and more. The first day of the new year will also see the premiere of two all-new series – Murder Company and Slingshot. Other new arrivals include Hollywood Squares, a reprisal of the beloved classic game show hosted by Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore, and Watson, a modern-day retelling of Sherlock Holmes’ sidekick starring Morris Chestnut. January at Paramount+ will also see the debut of Star Trek: Section 31. Marking the 14th film and first TV movie in the franchise, the movie is set between the Star Trek: The Original Series films and Star Trek: The Next Generation series and sees Michelle Yeoh reprise her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in January 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Jan. 1

Murder Company

In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of displaced US soldiers are given orders to rescue and escort a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

Slingshot

An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog’s Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgement Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady of the Manor

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcom’s List

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tammy’s Always Dying

The Addams Family (1991)

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost In The Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up In Reno

War

WifeLike

Zeroville

Zodiac

Jan. 2

Step Up Revolution

Jan. 4

80 for Brady

Jan. 5

The Golden Globe Awards

Jan. 8

Raid the Cage (season 2)

The Price is Right at Night

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Blippi’s Out-of-this-World Space Adventure

Blippi’s Wonderful World Tour

Jan. 9

Hollywood Squares

Jan. 15

Danger Force (season 3)

Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)

Jan. 17

Henry Danger: The Movie premiere

Henry Danger meets a superfan, eager to fight crime with Kid Danger, who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.

Jan. 21

Long Gone Heroes

Jan. 22

Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)

Jan. 24

Star Trek: Section 31 premiere

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Jan. 26

Watson

Who’s Your Caddy?

Jan. 28

Killshot

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Jan. 29

The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)

The Land

Jan. 31

NCIS: Sydney (season 2)

A Murder in the Park

Good Kill

Manglehorn

The D Train

The Seven Five