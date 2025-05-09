Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 9)

Netflix subscribers can sit back and relax with five new streaming titles this weekend.

After stocking everything from Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons to Full Speed Season 2 earlier this month, the streamer is crossing four Netflix originals and one licensed title off the May 2025 content list this weekend.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.

A Deadly American Marriage

Premiere Date: Friday, May 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.”

Bad Influence

Premiere Date: Friday, May 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.”

Nonnas

Premiere Date: Friday, May 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”

The Royals

Premiere Date: Friday, May 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When Aviraaj Singh, the polo-playing, pleasure-seeking, party prince, heir to the royal throne of Morpur, meets high-functioning, tightly wound, ace CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, sparks and insults fly as they reluctantly come together to save his royally dysfunctional family from financial ruin and to save her own leading startup of luxury homestays in India from shark investment bankers. Two worlds, one of dwindling aristocracy, and the other of racing capitalism converge and throw up a whirlwind of clashing ambitions, steamy romance, and fashion-forward Instagrammable moments. The Royals is a breezy romcom served up with a side of dreamy palace life, under the blazing royal sun.”

ABBA: Against the Odds

Premiere Date: Sunday, May 11

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “This gripping feature documentary tells the little-known story of ABBA’s struggle against the odds to ditch the post-Eurovision tag of ‘one hit wonder’. Facing protests in Sweden & UK radio bans, ABBA have to find their unique sound before conquering the global charts. But when ABBAmania kicks in, the pressure threatens the relationships at the heart of the band. Told through the timeless hits and stunning archive footage, this film captures the incredible journey that led ABBA to greatness.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is continuing to say goodbye to titles this month. After giving dozens of titles the boot at the beginning of the month, the streamer this weekend is adding four more films to this month’s list of departures.

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

What was added this week?

Avail. 5/5/25

Britain and The Blitz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/6/25

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/7/25

Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Last Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/8/25

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY