Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 14)

Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax with 12 new titles this weekend. After adding everything from Netflix original Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 to Train to Busan throughout the week, the streamer is crossing even more titles off of the February 2025 streaming list this weekend, including Love is Blind Season 8, new episodes of SAKAMOTO DAYS, and 2015’s Ted 2.
I Am Married…But!
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Romantic comedy series I am Married…But! explores the realities of married life. I-ling (Alice Ko) has lived with her in-laws for three years and contemplates divorce every seven days. She wants to move out but is stuck because her husband, Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu), is a mummy’s boy. Despite her frustrations, she always finds a hint of charm in him at crucial moments, trapping her in a cycle of wanting to leave but not being able to. Things take a turn when she meets a soulmate on a dating app, her body suddenly wants a baby, placing her in a tug-of-war between emotional infidelity and family life.”
Love Is Blind: Season 8
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “Reuben, a carefree playboy and sole heir to a media mogul, has always mocked his father’s obsession with ratings and dating game shows. But to secure his inheritance, he must fulfill his late father’s final wish: marry the most beautiful girl in the world.”
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 2/14/25
Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM
Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/15/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 2/16/25
Don’t Let Go
Gold
Ted 2
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Netflix is giving three titles the boot this Saturday, meaning subscribers only have a few more hours to fit in a final watch.
Leaving 2/15/25
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
What was added this week?
Avail. 2/10/25
Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/11/25
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/12/25
Death Before the Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/13/25
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM
Resident Alien: Season 3
Trial by Fire