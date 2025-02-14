Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 14)

Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax with 12 new titles this weekend. After adding everything from Netflix original Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 to Train to Busan throughout the week, the streamer is crossing even more titles off of the February 2025 streaming list this weekend, including Love is Blind Season 8, new episodes of SAKAMOTO DAYS, and 2015’s Ted 2.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I Am Married…But!

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Romantic comedy series I am Married…But! explores the realities of married life. I-ling (Alice Ko) has lived with her in-laws for three years and contemplates divorce every seven days. She wants to move out but is stuck because her husband, Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu), is a mummy’s boy. Despite her frustrations, she always finds a hint of charm in him at crucial moments, trapping her in a cycle of wanting to leave but not being able to. Things take a turn when she meets a soulmate on a dating app, her body suddenly wants a baby, placing her in a tug-of-war between emotional infidelity and family life.”

Love Is Blind: Season 8

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Reuben, a carefree playboy and sole heir to a media mogul, has always mocked his father’s obsession with ratings and dating game shows. But to secure his inheritance, he must fulfill his late father’s final wish: marry the most beautiful girl in the world.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 2/14/25

Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM

Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/15/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 2/16/25

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is giving three titles the boot this Saturday, meaning subscribers only have a few more hours to fit in a final watch.

Leaving 2/15/25

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/10/25

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/11/25

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/12/25

Death Before the Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/25

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire