Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2025

March is just a little more than a week away, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As the streamer drops a few final additions in February, Hulu this week unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its streaming lineup. Next month.

March will be a massive month for movies on Hulu. In addition to streaming the 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, on Sunday, March 2 (the ceremony will also air on ABC), Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home of Sean Baker’s Oscar-nominated dramedy Anora. Hulu will also drop numerous fan-favorite movies throughout the month, including the entire Alien/Predator franchise, Good Will Hunting, The Social Network, Fight Club, Carol and more.

On the TV front, new seasons of hit network shows, such as American Idol Season 8 and the sixth and final season of the Roseanne spinoff The Connors.

March will also be marked by several new Hulu originals, including the Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh-starring comedy Deli Boys, the new Bill Burr comedy special Drop Dead Years, and the original film Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, about the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in March 2025.

March 1

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target

March 2

The Oscars: Special Premiere

Love Again

Love Again En Español

March 3

Sensory Overload

March 4

The Gutter (2024)

March 6

Deli Boys: Complete Season 1

March 7

The Banger Sisters

Classified

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Inner Portrait

Notes On A Scandal

March 8

Babylon

Babylon En Español

March 10

American Idol: Season 8 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere

The Benefactor

Ca$h

Hesher

March 11

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere

New Life

March 12

Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2

The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5

March 13

Control Freak: Film Premiere

After the First 48: Season 9B

American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1

Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1

Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 26

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Monster Hunter (2020)

Stepmom from Hell

March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere

Fight Club

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Last Of The Mohicans

The Prestige

True Lies

March 15

Premonition

Premonition En Español

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

March 17

The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1

Anora

March 18

Carol

Exhibiting Forgiveness

March 19

Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere

Good American Family: Series Premiere

Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)

Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 20

O’Dessa: Film Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 22

The Jesus Music

March 24

Wildflower

March 25

Big Boys: Complete Season 3

Dandelion

March 26

The Conners: Complete Season 6

March 27

The Conners: Season 8 Premiere

Alone: Complete Season 11

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Find My Country House: Complete Season 1

March 28

Chosen Family

The Line

March 31

The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Alex Cross (2012)

Bachelorette