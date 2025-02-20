Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2025

March is just a little more than a week away, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As the streamer drops a few final additions in February, Hulu this week unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its streaming lineup. Next month.
March will be a massive month for movies on Hulu. In addition to streaming the 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, on Sunday, March 2 (the ceremony will also air on ABC), Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home of Sean Baker’s Oscar-nominated dramedy Anora. Hulu will also drop numerous fan-favorite movies throughout the month, including the entire Alien/Predator franchise, Good Will Hunting, The Social Network, Fight Club, Carol and more.
Videos by PopCulture.com
On the TV front, new seasons of hit network shows, such as American Idol Season 8 and the sixth and final season of the Roseanne spinoff The Connors.
March will also be marked by several new Hulu originals, including the Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh-starring comedy Deli Boys, the new Bill Burr comedy special Drop Dead Years, and the original film Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, about the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in March 2025.
March 1
Akeelah And The Bee
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
The Amateur
American Hustle En Español
American Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie
Anger Management
Big
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Brooklyn
Couples Retreat
Crazy Heart
Dangerous Beauty
Firehouse Dog
Good Will Hunting
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit
L.A. Confidential
The Last King Of Scotland
The Legend of Zorro
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
My Cousin Vinny
The Other Guys
The Other Guys En Español
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
The Predator
The Princess Bride
Prometheus
Pulp Fiction
Sideways
The Social Network
The Wrestler
Think Like A Man Too En Español
Think Like a Man Too
The Truman Show
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español
The Ugly Truth
Unbreakable
Wadjda
War Horse
Welcome To The Rileys
Whatever Works En Español
Whatever Works
Wild Target
March 2
The Oscars: Special Premiere
Love Again
Love Again En Español
March 3
Sensory Overload
March 4
The Gutter (2024)
March 6
Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
March 7
The Banger Sisters
Classified
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
The Inner Portrait
Notes On A Scandal
March 8
Babylon
Babylon En Español
March 10
American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
The Benefactor
Ca$h
Hesher
March 11
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
New Life
March 12
Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
March 13
Control Freak: Film Premiere
After the First 48: Season 9B
American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 26
The Boston Strangler
The First 48: Critical Minutes
Monster Hunter (2020)
Stepmom from Hell
March 14
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
Fight Club
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Prestige
True Lies
March 15
Premonition
Premonition En Español
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: Punishment
March 17
The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
Anora
March 18
Carol
Exhibiting Forgiveness
March 19
Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
Good American Family: Series Premiere
Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 20
O’Dessa: Film Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
March 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 22
The Jesus Music
March 24
Wildflower
March 25
Big Boys: Complete Season 3
Dandelion
March 26
The Conners: Complete Season 6
March 27
The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
Alone: Complete Season 11
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
March 28
Chosen Family
The Line
March 31
The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Alex Cross (2012)
Bachelorette