Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2024

As the upcoming Disney+ and Hulu price hike looms, Disney+ is hoping to soften the blow with even more new content. With September nearing an end, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of series, movies, and Disney+ originals arriving in October 2024, and it makes for a can't miss month of streaming! In addition to the annual Hallowstream event of spooky content highlighted in the streaming library, October at Disney+ will bring with it new episodes of Agatha All Along, Marvel Television's hit Kathryn Hahn-starring series that premiered back on Sept. 18. October will also see the addition of seven new Bluey Minisodes after the first seven dropped on Disney+ and Disney's linear channels earlier this year. Other October 2024 Disney+ arrivals include a new LEGO Marvel special titled Mission Demolition and a new The Simpsons short called The Most Wonderful Time.

Oct. 1 Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale

Oct. 2 Mickey's Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

Oct. 3 Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

Oct. 4 Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

Oct. 5 The Biggest Little Farm

Oct. 7 Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

The collection of one-to three-minute "Bluey Minisodes" are a series of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Oct. 8 Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

Oct. 9 Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 5 at 6pm PT

Oct. 11 Expedition Amazon Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

Oct. 15 Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

Oct. 16 Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes) Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

Oct. 17 Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

Oct. 18 The Devil's Climb Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes

An all-new animated special, "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

Oct. 19 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT

Music's highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Oct. 22 Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

Oct. 23 Primos (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

Oct. 25 Ayla & the Mirrors – New Episodes

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

Oct. 29 Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

