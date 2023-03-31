Everything Coming to Showtime in April 2023

Showtime is gearing up for a big April. Following January's announcement that Showtime will change to "Paramount+ with Showtime" across linear and streaming later this year, the streaming service has continued to pack its content catalogue full of titles. After March saw Showtime dropping everything from Yellowjackets Season 2 to the Season 2 finale of Your Honor, the streamer has unveiled its complete list of incoming titles for April 2023.

Next month, Showtime subscribers will be treated to plenty of Showtime originals. In addition to new episodes of Yellowjackets dropping weekly, subscribers will be able to stream the all-new original series Waco: The Aftermath. Set to debut in the middle of the month, the series focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster. April will also bring with it three Showtime Originals – Catching Lightning, 2nd Chance, and Personality Crisis: One Night Only, each exploring different topics. Meanwhile, several fan-favorite movies will also be making their way to Showtime next month, such as Bodies Bodies Bodies, Harlem Nights, Mean Girls, several Mission Impossible films, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

