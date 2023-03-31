Everything Coming to Showtime in April 2023
Showtime is gearing up for a big April. Following January's announcement that Showtime will change to "Paramount+ with Showtime" across linear and streaming later this year, the streaming service has continued to pack its content catalogue full of titles. After March saw Showtime dropping everything from Yellowjackets Season 2 to the Season 2 finale of Your Honor, the streamer has unveiled its complete list of incoming titles for April 2023.
Next month, Showtime subscribers will be treated to plenty of Showtime originals. In addition to new episodes of Yellowjackets dropping weekly, subscribers will be able to stream the all-new original series Waco: The Aftermath. Set to debut in the middle of the month, the series focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster. April will also bring with it three Showtime Originals – Catching Lightning, 2nd Chance, and Personality Crisis: One Night Only, each exploring different topics. Meanwhile, several fan-favorite movies will also be making their way to Showtime next month, such as Bodies Bodies Bodies, Harlem Nights, Mean Girls, several Mission Impossible films, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Showtime Originals - 'Catching Lightning'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 7
Synopsis: "Directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Pat Kondelis, CATCHING LIGHTNING tells Murray's story in his own words and features interviews with his wife, daughter, and closest friends, as well as mixed martial arts legends Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell, Pat Miletich, Tony Fryklund and more, some of whom have never spoken publicly about the crime. The series vividly dissects the daring heist and investigation that dominated British headlines for months using previously unreleased evidence, dramatic recreations filmed at the scenes of the crime and exclusive testimonies from a rogues' gallery of conspirators, police investigators and attorneys to tell this tale like never before."
Showtime Originals - '2nd Chance'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 7
Synopsis: "An exploration of the life and legacy of Richard Davis, the brash inventor of the modern-day bulletproof vest. Determined to prove his risky product worked, Davis traveled the country shooting himself at least 192 times, gaining the trust and business of the US Government along the way. No one believed in his product more than Davis, but when safety questions arose, a key partner turned federal whistleblower and Davis went to inexcusable lengths to obscure defects in both the vest and his business."
Showtime Originals - 'Personality Crisis: One Night Only'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 14
Synopsis: "PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY tells the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious '70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls. Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City's storied Café Carlyle, PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY reveals Johansen's enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City. Streaming April 14 on SHOWTIME."
Showtime Originals - 'Waco: The Aftermath'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 14
Synopsis: "WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6."
Movies
April 1
April Fool's Day
Avarice
Awakenings
Big Top Pee-Wee
Bio-Dome
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bullets Over Broadway
Carrie
Casino
Charlotte's Web
Clear and Present Danger
Defiance
Drinking Buddies
Free State of Jones
Gladiator
Grizzly II: Revenge
Harlem Nights
Hart's War
Keeping Company
Loneliest Boy in the World
Marvelous and the Black hole
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible III
Operation Odessa
Pride
Selma
Senseless
Sliver
Sniper: The White Raven
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Freshman
The Guilt Trip
The Manchurian Candidate
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Squid and the Whale
The Truman Show
Universal Soldier
Valley Girl
Walkaway Joe
World Trade Center
April 12
3 Days To Kill
April 15
Anvil! The Story of Anvil
Gods and Monsters
April Streaming Collections
