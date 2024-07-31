Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2024
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 and 'Batman: Caped Crusader' hit Prime Video in August.
This coming August, Prime Video subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like The Boys, Bosch, and Good Omens, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in August 2024.
Aug. 1 will bring everything from the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, produced by J.J. Abrams and featuring a voice cast that includes Hamish Linklater, Christian Ricci, and Jamie Chung, to popular films like 21 Jump Street, American Graffiti, Face/Off, Fatal Attraction, Ghost, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Psycho, Pulp Fiction, The Whale, and more. Later in the month, one of the biggest streaming titles of August will debut when Amazon returns to Middle-earth for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in August.
Aug. 1
Batman: Caped Crusader (2024)
Influenced (2024)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
Adventureland (2009)
American Graffiti (1973)
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)
Bowfinger (1999)
Breakdown (1997)
Cinema Paradiso(1990)
Dante's Peak(1997)
Darkman (1990)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the
Hood (1996)
Eastern Promises (2007)
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off (1997)
Fargo (1996)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Free State of Jones (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs (1972)
From Beyond (1986)
Ghost (1990)
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys (2019)
Green Zone (2010)
How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)
Howard The Duck (1986)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Imitation of Life (1959)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013) – Available on Freevee for
free with ads
Last Vegas (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper (2012)
Lover Come Back (1962)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks (2017)
MouseHunt (1997)
Narc (2003)
No manches Frida 2 (2019)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
Overboard (2018)
Passengers (2016)
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)
Psycho (1960)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Ronin (1998)
Scarface (1983)
Sense And Sensibility (1996)
Showgirls (1995)
Southland Tales (2007)
Stardust (2007)
Sullivan's Travels (1942)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman (1978)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
The Crow (1994)
The Dark Half (1993)
The Day of the Jackal (1973)
The Firm (1993)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
The Host (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Losers (2010)
The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors (1979)
The Whale (2022)
The Wood (1999)
The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)
There's Always Tomorrow (1956)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Traffic (2001)
Trauma Center (2019)
Troll (1986)
Troll 2 (1990)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
When Worlds Collide (1951)
Windtalkers (2002)
Aug. 2 - Aug. 10
Aug. 3
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
Aug. 5
Judy Justice S3 (2024)
Aug. 6
French Girl (2024)
Aug. 8
The Mallorca Files S3 (2024)
One Fast Move (2024)
Aug. 9
Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)
Aug. 11 - Aug. 20
Aug. 13
Night Swim (2024)
Aug. 15
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
JACKPOT! (2024)
Paddington (2015)
Aug. 21 - Aug. 31
Aug. 22
Classified (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls (2024)
Aug. 23
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Aug. 24
Lethal Weapon S1-3 (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Aug. 26
No Gain No Love (2024)
Aug. 29
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 (2024)
Aug. 30
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
