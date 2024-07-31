Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2024

This coming August, Prime Video subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like The Boys, Bosch, and Good Omens, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in August 2024.

Aug. 1 will bring everything from the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, produced by J.J. Abrams and featuring a voice cast that includes Hamish Linklater, Christian Ricci, and Jamie Chung, to popular films like 21 Jump Street, American Graffiti, Face/Off, Fatal Attraction, Ghost, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Psycho, Pulp Fiction, The Whale, and more. Later in the month, one of the biggest streaming titles of August will debut when Amazon returns to Middle-earth for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in August.