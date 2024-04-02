Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024

If those April showers keep you indoors, Prime Video is here to save you from boredom. During the final days of March, the streamer unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout April, promising endless hours of entertainment.

Hitting the Prime Video streaming library this month will be the highly-anticipated Amazon Original Fallout, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Clifton Moten. April will also bring with it the Prime Video rom-com Música, starring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso. Other titles arriving to Prime in April include Titanic, Batman & Robin, Cloverfield, Rosemary's Baby, and The Notebook, as well as the recently-released Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and The Exorcist: Believer.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes.