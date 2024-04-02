Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024
Amazon's highly-anticipated 'Fallout' series premiers on Prime Video this month.
If those April showers keep you indoors, Prime Video is here to save you from boredom. During the final days of March, the streamer unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout April, promising endless hours of entertainment.
Hitting the Prime Video streaming library this month will be the highly-anticipated Amazon Original Fallout, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Clifton Moten. April will also bring with it the Prime Video rom-com Música, starring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso. Other titles arriving to Prime in April include Titanic, Batman & Robin, Cloverfield, Rosemary's Baby, and The Notebook, as well as the recently-released Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and The Exorcist: Believer.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in April.
April 1
April 1
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2 (2014)
Eureka S1-S5 (2006)
House S1-S8 (2004)
Age Of Adaline (2015)
Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Blockers (2018)
Boomerang (1992)
Chaplin (1993)
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room (1985)
Chinatown (1974)
Cloverfield (2008)
Disturbia (2007)
El Dorado (1967)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Heist (2015)
Henry Fool (1998)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated (2009)
Jarhead (2005)
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
Lone Survivor (2013)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Macgruber (2010)
Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)
Mimic (1997)
Money Monster (2016)
Monster Trucks (2017)
Nebraska (2014)
Neighbors (2014)
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)
Out of Sight (1998)
Red Eye (2005)
Richard Jewell (2019)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Aviator (2004)
The Big Short (2015)
The Front Page (1931)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1998)
The Notebook (2004)
The Ring Two (2005)
The Station Agent (2003)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Truth About Charlie (2002)
The Way Back (2020)
The Young Messiah (2016)
Titanic (1997)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
To Write Love On Her Arms (2015)
Top Gun (1986)
Total Recall (1990)
Wayne's World (1992)
We Own The Night (2007)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
When The Game Stands Tall (2014)
White Noise (2005)
April 2 - April 9
April 2
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)
April 4
Música (2024)
April 5
Hit S3 (2020)
How To Date Billy Walsh (2024)
April 8
Unforgotten S5 (2023)
April 9
The Exorcist: Believer (2023)
April 11 - April 18
April 11
Fallout (2024)
April 12
NWSL (2024)
April 18
Going Home with Tyler Cameron (2024)
April 22 - April 29
April 22
Spectre (2015)
April 25
THEM: The Scare (2024)
April 29
The Holdovers (2023)