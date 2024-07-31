Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2024
Peacock has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in August.
Peacock may have spent the past month stocking its library with additions like Campfire Christmas, The Big Lebowski, Love Island USA Season 6, and more, but the streamer has even more up its sleeve next month. Peacock has unveiled its full list of TV series and movie arriving in August 2024, promising plenty of new titles to binge!
Peacock will start August off strong with dozens of fan-favorite movies hitting the streamer on Aug. 1. The roundup includes 50 First Dates, Clueless, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Fockers, King Richard, The Help, Puss in Boots, and more. Later in the month, The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, and the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starring film The Fall Guy will join the roundup. On the Peacock original series front, the streamer will drop the third season of the hit show Bel-Air as it debuts the new original Mr. Throwback. Other August additions include Homicide: Life on the Streets and its follow-up telepic Homicide: The Movie.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Aug. 1 - Aug. 5
Aug. 1
Watch With Alex Cooper – Women's Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)
50 First Dates
American Girl
The Back-up Plan
Battleship
Bee Movie
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Blair Witch
The Blair Witch Project
Blue Valentine
The Book of Eli
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
The Boss
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulletproof
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Clueless
Couples Retreat
Dear Evan Hansen
Do the Right Thing
Doom
Exodus: Gods and Kings
F9: The Fast Saga
Faster
Field of Dreams
The Fighter
For the Colored Girls
For the Love of the Game
The Great Outdoors
The Heat
The Help
Hesher
The Hulk
Hustle & Flow
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Go With It
K-9
Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge
Karen Kingsbury's the Bridge Part 2
Kindergarten Cop
King Richard
Knocked Up
Little Fockers
Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lucy
Madea's Big Happy Family
Madea's Witness Protection
Major Payne
Man Up
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Mean Girls
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
A Midnight Kiss
Moneyball
Moonrise Kingdom
My Best Friend's Girl
Napa Ever After
Old
The Other Guys
Over the Hedge
The Proposal
Push
Puss in Boots
R.I.P.D.
Rally Road Racers
Ride Along
Royal New Year's Eve
Safe
Self/Less
Sense and Sensibility
Shazam!
Shrek
Space Jam
Then Came You
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This is 40
To Her, With Love
Unthinkably Good Things
Waterworld
The Wedding Veil
The Wedding Veil Expectations
The Wedding Veil Inspiration
The Wedding Veil Journey
The Wedding Veil Legacy
The Wedding Veil Unveiled
Wild Oats
Zodiac
Aug. 3
Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery
Aug.4
Junebug
Aug. 6 - Aug. 10
Aug. 6
Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)
Aug. 8
Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, X min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 9
The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
Renfield*
Aug. 11 - Aug. 15
Aug. 11
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
Marry Me*
My Dreams of You
Aug. 12
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Fate of the Furious
Furious 7
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
Aug. 13
Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal*
Aug. 15
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 16 - Aug. 20
Aug. 16
Polite Society*
Aug. 18
A Costa Rican Wedding
Aug. 19
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*
Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)
Homicide: The Movie
Aug. 20
Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 21 - Aug. 25
Aug. 21
The 355*
Aug. 23
The Killer (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)*
Aug. 24
Engaged to be Murdered
Aug. 25
The Magic of Lemon Drops
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)*
Aug. 27
Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)
Aug. 28
Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
Aug. 29
Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)
Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
Gary (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 30
Book Club: Next Chapter*
The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
