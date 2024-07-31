Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2024

Peacock may have spent the past month stocking its library with additions like Campfire Christmas, The Big Lebowski, Love Island USA Season 6, and more, but the streamer has even more up its sleeve next month. Peacock has unveiled its full list of TV series and movie arriving in August 2024, promising plenty of new titles to binge!

Peacock will start August off strong with dozens of fan-favorite movies hitting the streamer on Aug. 1. The roundup includes 50 First Dates, Clueless, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Fockers, King Richard, The Help, Puss in Boots, and more. Later in the month, The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, and the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starring film The Fall Guy will join the roundup. On the Peacock original series front, the streamer will drop the third season of the hit show Bel-Air as it debuts the new original Mr. Throwback. Other August additions include Homicide: Life on the Streets and its follow-up telepic Homicide: The Movie.

Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).