Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2023

March is nearly here, and Paramount+ plans to celebrate its two-year anniversary in a big way. After stocking a massive list of titles throughout February that included everything from At Midnight to the third and final season of Star Trek: Pircard, the streamer is promising plenty of birthday festivities in March 2023.

With March set to see the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Paramount+'s content catalogue will be filled to the brim with Academy Award nominees and winners, including 12 Years A Slave, Life of Pi, Sunset Boulevard, Gangs of New York, Into the Wild, The Sixth Sense, True Grit (2010), Florence Foster Jenkins, and Steel Magnolias. Current nominees for the 2023 Oscars – Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, and Everything, Everywhere, All At Once – are also streaming. Elsewhere in the month, subscribers will be treated he addition of all six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Teen Mom 2, True Life Crime, and Couples Retreat. The March lineup also includes the premieres of School Spirits and Rabbit Hole.

Paramount+ will also be marking Women's History Month. March brings with it the return of the streamer's Women Who Move Mountains collection, a lineup of titles featuring movies and shows with powerful performances from phenomenal actresses including Helen Mirren, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Miranda Cosgrove, and more.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2023.