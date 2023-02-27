Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2023
March is nearly here, and Paramount+ plans to celebrate its two-year anniversary in a big way. After stocking a massive list of titles throughout February that included everything from At Midnight to the third and final season of Star Trek: Pircard, the streamer is promising plenty of birthday festivities in March 2023.
With March set to see the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Paramount+'s content catalogue will be filled to the brim with Academy Award nominees and winners, including 12 Years A Slave, Life of Pi, Sunset Boulevard, Gangs of New York, Into the Wild, The Sixth Sense, True Grit (2010), Florence Foster Jenkins, and Steel Magnolias. Current nominees for the 2023 Oscars – Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, and Everything, Everywhere, All At Once – are also streaming. Elsewhere in the month, subscribers will be treated he addition of all six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Teen Mom 2, True Life Crime, and Couples Retreat. The March lineup also includes the premieres of School Spirits and Rabbit Hole.
Paramount+ will also be marking Women's History Month. March brings with it the return of the streamer's Women Who Move Mountains collection, a lineup of titles featuring movies and shows with powerful performances from phenomenal actresses including Helen Mirren, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Miranda Cosgrove, and more.
Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2023.
March 1
Baby Shark's Big Show (Season 1)
Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
Survivor (Season 44)
True Lies (Season 1)
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
American Hustle
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
An Unfinished Life
Anomalisa
Antwone Fisher
Arrivederci, Baby!
Back Roads
Behind Enemy Lines
Biker Boyz
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Bugsy Malone
Coach Carter
Crimson Tide
Detective Story
Downsizing
El Paso
Existenz
Extraordinary Measures
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Flight to Tangier
Florence Foster Jenkins
For Colored Girls
Forbidden City Cop
Foxfire
Friday The 13th – Part II
G.I. Blues
G.I. Jane
Galaxy Quest
Game of Death
Gangs of New York
Heartbreakers
Hostage
Hot Rod
I Walk Alone
Imagine That
In Too Deep
Into the Wild
Jackass Number Two
Jailbreakers
Joan of Arc
Kate & Leopold
King Creole
Lady Jane
Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
Let It Ride
Life of Pi
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Navy
My Favorite Spy
Naked Gun
Necessary Roughness
Obsessed
Once Upon A Time In The West
Paid in Full
Popeye
Proof
Red Dawn
Road House
Rounders
Rules of Engagement
Sahara
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
School Ties
Scream 4
Selma
Seven Psychopaths
Shine a Light
Snake Eyes
Steel Magnolias
Strange Wilderness
Suburbicon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweet Revenge
The Actors
The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
The April Fools
The Assassination Bureau
The Babysitter
The Blue Iguana
The Caddy
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Dead Zone
The Gambler
The Hunted
The Last Tycoon
The Longest Yard
The Lovely Bones
The Master
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Nutty Professor
The Optimists
The Out-of-Towners
The Patsy
The Piano
The Rock
The Singing Detective
The Sixth Sense
The Sterile Cuckoo
The Terminal
The Three Amigos
The To Do List
The Tuxedo
The Usual Suspects
The Yearling
There's Something About Mary
True Grit
Under Capricorn
Varsity Blues
Walking and Talking
Westward Ho
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wishful Thinking
You're Never Too Young
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
March 3 - March 10
March 3
Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
March 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
March 6
The Visitor
March 8
Hey Duggee (Season 1)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 14)
RuPaul's Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
March 10
This is Christmas
March 15 - March 19
March 15
True Life Crime (Season 2)
VH1's Couples Retreat (Season 2)
March 17
How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
March 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
March 26 - March 31
March 26
Judy
March 29
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
March 30
The Followers (Season 1)
March 31
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Sports: March 4 - March 16
March 4
NCAA Men's Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon
March 5
NCAA Men's Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana
NCAA Men's Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus
March 7
UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge
March 8
UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan
March 9
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1
March 11
Combate Global competition
Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta
NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
NCAA Men's Basketball – Mountain West Championship
March 12
NCAA Men's Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
NCAA Men's Basketball – Big Ten Championship
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show
March 14
UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan
March 15
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frank
March 16
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2
Sports: March 17 - March 28
March 17
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
March 18
Combate Global competition
March 19
Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus
March 23
Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico
March 25
Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season
Barclays Women's Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United
Formula E
NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship
Barclays Women's Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
March 26
Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica
Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque
March 28
Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama
Sports: Throughout March
NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
Italy's Serie A competition
NWSL competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Concacaf Nations League competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition