Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 8)

Netflix subscribers can prepare themselves for a weekend full of binges. As the streamer continues to add new titles from its September 2023 content list , six new and returning titles are arriving to the streaming library this weekend, and all of them are Netflix original TV series, films, and documentaries .

'A Time Called You'

Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-bin) lives restlessly trying to recover from grief of her long-time lover, Yeon-jun (Ahn Hyo-seop), who died in a sudden accident a year ago. She lives an empty life, feeling like Yeon-jun is still alive somewhere, when one day receives a mysterious photo and a package from an anonymous person. A photo of a girl who looks exactly like herself, a boy who looks exactly like Yeon-jun, and an unknown boy standing in front of the "27 Record Shop" and A package containing an old cassette player. As she inserts the cassette tape into the player, Jun-hee magically travels in time from 2023 to 1998.

Meanwhile in 1998, Si-heon(Ahn Hyo-seop) who's smart, athletic and even got the looks finds out that his best friend In-gyu(Kang hoon) has feelings for a girl working in "27 Record Shop" so he decides to help him. The three quickly become friends but everything takes a toll after Min-ju's car accident. Min-ju wakes up a few days after the car accident but something about her has changed. Instead of her usual self of being quiet and shy, she surprises everyone by suddenly being very outgoing and sociable. As a matter of fact, even Min-ju herself is startled by what's happening to her – same appearance but everything else even the time had changed. Jun-hee living in 2023 has woken up as Min-ju living in 1998. What's more is that Si-heon, the boy she wakes up to see first, looks exactly like her long-time lover Yeon-jun, so she can't help but feel overjoyed and astound. Si-heon strangely starts to catch feelings for Min-ju who's suddenly 'changed'. Meanwhile, In-gyu loses his place in the subtle atmosphere of the two.

As Jun-hee tries to unravel the mysteries of the time travel and put everything back in place, she finds out that Min-ju's incident was not an accident, but was intentionally targeted by someone and that Min-ju could soon die again.

Jun-hee living as Min-ju, Si-heon, and In-gyu begin to dig up the truth behind the murderer to protect Min-ju..."