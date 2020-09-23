Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 25)

Netflix is sending September out with a bang. During the final weekend of the month, the streaming giant will be stocking its library full with a few last-minute additions, expanding its ever-growing content catalog with nine new titles, five of which are original series, films and specials. The mix of original and licensed content includes a little bit of everything, meaning that subscribers of every taste will be able to find something new to watch. Among the titles streamers will be able to press play on is Country-Ish, a brand-new series that Coffey Anderson fans will love. Fans upset over The Good Place's Emmys snub earlier this month can relive the iconic final season when Season 4 drops on the streamer this weekend, too. Although these titles are among the final to be added, there are still a handful of days left in the month, with Netflix slated to drop even more titles to round out September beginning on Monday. Those titles will lead into a long list of new additions set to be added in October. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Perfect Crime' On Friday, Sept. 25, Netflix is stocking an all-new true crime offering. A Perfect Crime, a new Netflix documentary, will explore will explore the assassination of Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, in April of 1991. An inspection of the scene found three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility from the German far-left militant group Red Army Faction (RAF), though to this day, the shooter has never been identified.

'Country-Ish' Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla are opening their home, and their personal lives, up to fans in their new Netflix original series Country-ish. The series follows the couple as they raise their children – son Ethan, 9, and daughters Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 3 – and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. Country-ish will be available for streaming on Friday.

'The School Nurse Files' After being ordered to series back in 2018, the highly-aniticpated supernatural K-Drama series The School Nurse Files is finally making its way to Netflix on Friday. Based on the 2015 award-winning novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-young by Chung Serang, the series follows school nurse Eun-young, who has the ability to see monsters as jelly figures. After being appointed to a new school, she must team up with fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school, to defeat the mysterious secrets that threaten the students. The School Nurse Files tars Jung Yu-mi and Nam Joo-hyuk.

'Sneakerheads' A former sneakerhead will find himself enlisting the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers in the Netflix original series Sneakerheads. Set to debut Friday, the series follows former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad Devin, who finds himself scrambling to get several thousands of dollars back after falling for one of old friend Bobby's get-rich-quick schemes. In his attempt to cover his tracks before his wife finds out, he enlists the help of fellow shoe lovers on a global hunt for the elusive "Zeroes," the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks. Sneakerheads stars Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/25/20:

Nasty C Avail. 9/26/20:

The Good Place: Season 4 Avail. 9/27/20:

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

What's leaving this weekend? Although subscribers can rejoice this weekend over the fact that only a single title will be departing the streaming library – The Grandmaster bows out on Saturday, Sept. 26 – they shouldn't be holding their breath for that good luck to continue. As the month draws to a close, a number of other titles are preparing to take their final bow. Leaving 9/28/20:

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil Leaving 9/30/20:

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno