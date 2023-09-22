Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 25)
Netflix is adding four new titles this weekend.
Netflix's content catalogue is growing this weekend. On Friday, the streamer is set to check four more titles off of its September 2023 content list as additions like a new season of Love Is Blind and the premiere of the film Spy Kids: Armageddon are made, the titles joining a long list of other recent additions to the streaming library, including the final seasons of Netflix originals like Disenchantment and Sex Education.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Black Book'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him."
'How To Deal With a Heartbreak'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She's broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write."
'Love Is Blind: Season 5 (new episodes)'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind?
Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:
Week 1 (Friday, Sept 22): Episodes 1-4
Week 2 (Friday, Sept 29): Episodes 5-7
Week 3 (Friday, Oct 6): Episodes 8-9
Week 4 (Friday, Oct 13): Episode 10 (finale)"
'Spy Kids: Armageddon'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix's streaming library is remaining intact this weekend, with no titles scheduled to depart. However, with the end of the month fast approaching, subscribers may want to fit in a final binge of the TV series and movies scheduled to exit during the final few days of September.
Leaving 9/29/23
Annihilation
Leaving 9/30/23
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/18/23
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/19/23
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/20/23
Hard Broken (LB) – NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Avail. 9/21/23
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES