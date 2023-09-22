Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 25)

Netflix's content catalogue is growing this weekend. On Friday, the streamer is set to check four more titles off of its September 2023 content list as additions like a new season of Love Is Blind and the premiere of the film Spy Kids: Armageddon are made, the titles joining a long list of other recent additions to the streaming library, including the final seasons of Netflix originals like Disenchantment and Sex Education. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Black Book' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him."

'How To Deal With a Heartbreak' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She's broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write."

'Love Is Blind: Season 5 (new episodes)' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind? Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Week 1 (Friday, Sept 22): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Friday, Sept 29): Episodes 5-7

Week 3 (Friday, Oct 6): Episodes 8-9

Week 4 (Friday, Oct 13): Episode 10 (finale)"

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library is remaining intact this weekend, with no titles scheduled to depart. However, with the end of the month fast approaching, subscribers may want to fit in a final binge of the TV series and movies scheduled to exit during the final few days of September. Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies