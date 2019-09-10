More than just temperatures are dropping as we head further into the month of November. This weekend, Netflix will be dropping a dozen new TV series, movies, and original titles, bulking up its streaming library in preparation of the colder months that bring with them plenty of binge watches.

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout Sunday, the streaming library will see titles being added in a range of genres, including a new romcom, a cooking series to get your taste buds watering, and the beginning of the end for one beloved sitcom.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Chef Show: Volume 2

More than five years after their critically acclaimed film Chef, actor and director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi are reuniting a second time for Volume 2 of The Chef Show.



Headed to the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 13, the Netflix original series sees Favreau and Choi experimenting with food, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world, and bringing people together over their love of food.



Season 2 is set to guest star Seth Rogen, Daniele Uditi, chef David Change, Andrew Rea, and chef Wes Avila, among others.

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

Comedian Chelsea Handler is taking a deep dive into white privilege in America in the new documentary Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.



Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, the Alex Stapleton-directed Netflix original series sees Handler traveling across the country as she explores how white privilege not only impacts American culture, but also the ways in which her own life and career have benefited from it.



Along with Handler’s own self-reflections, the documentary will also feature interviews with other people about their experiences with and without white privilege.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

Netflix is adding an anime title to the streaming library this weekend. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, a sequel film to the original anime series of the same name that ended in 2016, is set after the series and follows Ikoma and the Iron Fortress as they take their fight to the battlegrounds of Unato, joining the alliance to reclaim the region from the kabane horde.



Set to debut on Friday, the film is described a “middle chapter” focusing on Mumei and directed and written by Tetsuro Araki.



Comicbook.com reports that returning voice cast members include Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma, Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Maaya Uchida as Ayame, Toshiki Masuda as Kurusu, Kanae Oki as Kajika, Mariya Ise as Yukina, Ryota Ohsaka as Sukari, and Kensuke Satou as Kibito.

The Ranch: Part 7

The Ranch is gearing up to say goodbye, and on Friday, it will debut the first part of its 20-episode final season.

Part 7 will see Beau navigate the challenges of young, single fatherhood all while running a ranch and dealing with the pushback from father Beau, Colt attempting to reconcile with Abby, and Luke seeking his family’s forgiveness.



In June, the streaming giant announced that the fan-favorite series is set to end early next year, with the final 10 episode set to premiere in 2020. With 80 episodes total, the series will become Netflix’s longest-running multi-camera comedy to date (as opposed to Fuller House, which will end its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

Tall Girl

Come Friday, Netflix will be spinning a “heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall” with the debut of director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, Tall Girl.



Starring Ava Michelle, Luke Eisner, Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington, and Sabrina Carpenter, Tall Girl tells the story of Jada, the tallest girl in school who has been slouching her way through life due to the insecurities and bullying surrounding her height. Her life is upturned, however, when she meets Stig, a Swedish foreign exchange student who is even taller than she is. Her newfound crush sends her on an emotional journey complete with love triangles that helps her come to the realization that she is more than her insecurities.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

September is proving to be a big month when it comes to new additions, and this weekend is no exception. In addition to the five titles mentioned above, an additional seven titles, including several Netflix original series, are set to be added this weekend.



Avail. 9/13/19:

Head Count

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Unbelievable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 9/14/19:

We Have Always Lived in the Castle



Avail. 9/15/19:

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, it cannot all be good news. As the streamer stocks several new titles on the shelves of tis streaming library, it has to make room by tossing a few titles out. Before the weekend is over, make sure you get your last watch in of the below titles.



Leaving 9/14/19:

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever



Leaving 9/15/19:

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

What Was Added This Week?

The new weekend additions join a handful of others that were made throughout the week, meaning that there are more than enough options for your next binge.



Avail. 9/9/19:

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure



Avail. 9/10/19:

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 9/12/19:

The I-Land – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo