It’s trick-or-treating season at Netflix, but the streaming giant isn’t handing out candy. Instead, they are passing out a handful of new additions to its streaming library.

Just days away from Halloween, the streaming giant is kicking off the weekend with a festive and witchy vibe, debuting the highly-anticipated first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. For those not in the mood for a creepy aesthetic, the streaming service is also offering plenty of laughs and feel-good-vibes with its other additions.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend

Castlevania: Season 2

Netflix is sending viewers back in time to 1475 in season two of original series Castelvania.



Based on 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse by Konami, season two will follow Dracula after his wife, Lisa Tepes, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Enraged by his wife’s death, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth.



Season two of Castlevania will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 26.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Helmed by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on a dark reimagining of the Archie Comics of the same name, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows 16-year-old Sabrina, who wrestles to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal – and must choose between the witch world of her ancestors or the human world of her friends.



The series, acting as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch and tonally following in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Jefe

Subscribers can venture into the workplace in new Netflix film Jefe, which tells the story of a rude, self-centered businessman that everyone hates. On the brink of falling off a cliff and losing it all, a night janitor in his office helps him find redemption.



Jefe makes its way to the Netflix library on Friday.

Shirkers

Netflix is breathing new life into a long lost film project in original series Shirkers.



The series follows novelist Sandi Tan, who, in 1992 along with her friends asmine Ng and Sophie Siddique, shot a film on the streets of Singapore that they titled Shirkers. The 16mm footage, however, was stolen by their American collaborator Georges Cardona, who disappeared.



Now, more than two decades later, Tan returns to “country of her youth and to the memories of a man who both enabled and thwarted her dreams.”



Shirkers will be available for streaming on Friday.

Girl from Nowhere

Netflix’s new original series Girl from Nowhere focuses on exactly that – a girl who has no roots.



The series, headed to the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 27, follows Nanno, a mysterious, clever girl who, after transferring schools begins to expose the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Streaming every Sunday, Netflix is bringing subscribers another episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.



With Hasan Minhaj hosting, the series explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.



The newest episode will be available for streaming on Sunday, Oct. 28.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The streaming giant isn’t going light with the additions this week, serving up a full platter of new titles for subscribers’ delight. Along with the series and films mentioned above, three others will be stocked in the streaming giant’s library by weekend’s end.



Avail. 10/26/18:

Been So Long – NETFLIX FILM

Dovlatov – NETFLIX FILM

Terrorism Close Calls – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latest Halloween additions

With Halloween just days away, Netflix has upped the chill factor, rolling out a number of Halloween-themed titles throughout the month.



Available 10/12/18:

Apostle — NETFLIX FILM

“Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.”



The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.”



The Haunting of Hill House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.”



Available 10/19/18:

Haunted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.”