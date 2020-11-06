Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 6)
A new weekend at Netflix means new titles headed to the streaming library, though this weekend, the streaming giant is slowing things down a bit. While the month kicked off with dozens of new additions to the streaming library, the content catalog will only be expanding by a total of four titles this weekend, three of which are Netflix originals.
While this weekend's additions may be on the lighter end of things, Netflix has plenty up its sleeve to entice subscribers throughout November. Along with the additions already made this month, including the number of additions made just this past week, the streamer is rolling out a blazing holiday streaming lineup. That list of titles, which officially began rolling out in late October with the debut of Holidate and is set to continue through December, includes additions like The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. The full list of holiday titles, as well as when they will be available for streaming, can be viewed by clicking here.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Citation'
Based on real events, Citation, Netflix's latest original film, tells the story of female postgraduate student Moremi Oluwa. The film documents her ordeals as she takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to sexually assault her. The film, set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, Nov. 6, stars Temi Otedola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Joke Silva.
'Country Ever After'
Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla are opening up their home, and their lives, for fans. On Friday, Nov. 6, the duo's original series, Country Ever After (previously titled Country-ish), is headed to the streaming library. The series follows the couple as they raise their children – son Ethan, 9, and daughters Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 3 – and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.
'La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench'
On Friday, Netflix is telling the incredible true story of a so-called "mole" from the Spanish Civil War. La trinchera infinita, or The Endless Trench, tells the story of Higinio Blanco, who spent more than 30 years hidden away in his own home out of fear of retribution. As The Hollywood Reporter noted in their review of the film, "following a government amnesty in 1969, a handful of men across Spain emerged blinking into the light having remained in hiding, often in their own homes, for more than 30 years to avoid reprisals following the 1936 Francoist occupation of the country." The Endless Trench premieres on the streamer on Friday.
'The Late Bloomer'
The 2016 film The Late Bloomer is headed to Netflix on Friday. Directed by Kevin Pollak and starring Johnny Simmons and Brittany Snow, the film a 30-year-old sex therapist who, following the removal of a benign brain tumor that had been affecting his pituitary gland, finds himself going through puberty at the age of 27. Thrown into a whirlwind of physical and emotional changes, he will also be tring to win over the girl next door. The Late Bloomer is based on Ken Baker's Man Made: A Memoir of My Body.
