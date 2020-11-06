Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 6)

A new weekend at Netflix means new titles headed to the streaming library, though this weekend, the streaming giant is slowing things down a bit. While the month kicked off with dozens of new additions to the streaming library, the content catalog will only be expanding by a total of four titles this weekend, three of which are Netflix originals.

While this weekend's additions may be on the lighter end of things, Netflix has plenty up its sleeve to entice subscribers throughout November. Along with the additions already made this month, including the number of additions made just this past week, the streamer is rolling out a blazing holiday streaming lineup. That list of titles, which officially began rolling out in late October with the debut of Holidate and is set to continue through December, includes additions like The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. The full list of holiday titles, as well as when they will be available for streaming, can be viewed by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.