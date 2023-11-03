Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Nov. 3)

November is officially here, and Netflix is wasting no time in stocking fresh titles from its November 2023 content list. After kicking off the month with additions like 13 Going on 30 and All the Light We Cannot See, this weekend, the streamer will bring subscribers 13 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, including NYAD, Selling Sunset Season 7, and Daily Dose of Sunshine. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'BLUE EYE SAMURAI' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Adult Animation

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. TV-MA. BLUE EYE SAMURAI is created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Erwin Stoff is executive producer. Jane Wu is supervising director and producer. Blue Spirit is the animation studio. Voice cast includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast includes Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi) and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), among others.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Series

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

'Ferry: The Series' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Ferry Bouman tries as a novice xtc-producer to get a foothold in the Brabant underworld. Together with John, brother-in-law Lars, Remco and Dennis, he fights the immovable drug lord Arie Tack and a notorious motorcycle club to win his place at the top. But only when his lover Danielle gets to know the dark side of Ferry and his business, it becomes clear what price he has to pay to become the greatest...

'NYAD' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Film

A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the "Mount Everest" of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team. The inspirational film marks the narrative directorial debut of Academy Award-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue). NYAD is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a. and Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a. with a screenplay by Julia Cox, adapted from the memoir "Find a Way" by Diana Nyad.

'Selling Sunset: Season 7' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

'Sly' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Documentary

For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

'The Tailor: Season 3' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

'Vacaciones de verano' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Type: Netflix Film

When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children's entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 11/3/23

Erin & Aaron: Season 1 Avail. 11/4/23

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

What's leaving this weekend? Although this past week saw dozens of titles get the boot, Netflix is taking things slower this weekend. However, although there will be no departing titles this weekend, with November having just begun, several more are on the chopping block. Leaving 11/6/23

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian Leaving 11/10/23

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving